Play Like a Girl Podcast: Some kind of (March) Madness is swallowing me whole

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Tia and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back, folks, and happy March Madness! We’re so excited to celebrate spring weather, St. Patrick’s Day and even Daylight Savings time, because it all means that the NCAA Tournament is just days away.

And what a tournament it will be! Will Coach K make a last run at a championship? Does a Big Ten team have a shot at the title? Can Ohio State even get past the first round? All questions we need answers to…

It doesn’t hurt that March is also Women’s History Month, and we get to mark the occasion with a historic NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament featuring 68 teams — including an Iowa squad that looks poised to go all the way.

Finally, it seems like a good time to update everyone on how the pets are doing, so here’s Ruthie, Luna, Olive, Buddy and Bella <3.

