Ohio State women’s basketball guard Jacy Sheldon adds AP All-American Honorable Mention

Before the Ohio State Buckeyes take the court against either Florida State or Missouri State in the NCAA tournament, the Scarlet & Gray added another individual accomplishment to their ranks. Wednesday, the Associated Press announced their three All-American teams. While no Buckeyes made the three teams, junior guard Jacy Sheldon received an All-American Honorable Mention.

The award is warranted for the Dublin, Ohio native that’s led the Buckeyes all season. Sheldon leads the Buckeyes in points (566), assists (117) and steals (50). Outside of Ohio State, Sheldon’s field goal percentage is the highest in the B1G (50.4%) and her 19.5 points per game is sixth in the conference and 26th in the nation.

This honor is the fourth for Sheldon. The All-American Honorable Mention joins Sheldon’s unanimous All-B1G First Team, All-B1G Defensive Team and All-B1G Tournament Team awards.

On the court, Sheldon’s dual threat has pushed the Buckeyes to a regular season co-championship and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. On Jan. 20, in a 95-89 victory against the ranked Maryland Terrapins, Sheldon scored her 1000th point as a Buckeye in a double-double performance of 23 points and 10 assists.

That double-double was her second of the season, with the final one coming Feb. 27, against the Michigan State Spartans. Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 13 points and 10 assists in a 61-55 victory. That win was one of the final steps needed in securing Ohio State’s championship season. Later that day, the Michigan Wolverines loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes clinched the Buckeye’s 16th regular season conference championship.

Not only do the numbers impress, but it’s also Sheldon’s ability to score or force turnovers when the team needs it the most. When the Buckeyes find themselves in a slump offensively, Sheldon’s often the one breaking up opponent’s scoring runs.

All these honors for a guard that moved positions halfway through the season. After starting point guard Madison Greene suffered a season-ending injury before the season, and an in-game injury to Kateri Poole at the beginning of 2022, Sheldon slid back to the point role after not playing it since leaving high school in 2019.

Sheldon is the first Buckeye to be listed in Associated Press postseason awards they included Kelsey Mitchell on the All-American Second Team in 2017.

Ask Sheldon about these awards, and it’ll likely come back to the team. Along with fellow guard Taylor Mikesell, they’ve offensively led the Buckeyes to their first NCAA postseason basketball since the 2017/18 season.

The Florida State Seminoles and Missouri State Bears tip off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It’s the first time the NCAA Women’s Tournament has featured a First Four play-in game. Both potential opponents come into the tournament with at-large bids, with Florida State representing the ACC and Missouri State representing the Missouri Valley Conference.

Ohio State’s game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET, on Saturday, March 19. The game airs live on ESPNU.