Four-star 2023 offensive tackle set to visit the Buckeyes this spring

Thursday was a bit of a slower day for Ohio State on the recruiting trail. With the Buckeyes currently on their Spring Break, the attention shifts mainly to the recruiting trail. A slow day but not a total break in the action, Thursday still saw some upcoming visit plans for one 2023 class prospect, which has basically become a daily occurrence since the start of spring football.

When Ohio State does get back to the practice field next week, development will once again be at the forefront of the coaching staff’s priorities, but so too will the amount of highly-touted recruiting targets who will be on campus. Seemingly every top guy on their board is making their way to Columbus in the coming weeks, and it’s a huge opportunity for the Buckeyes and their 2023 class to really start rolling.

Texas offensive tackle locks in OSU visit

Ryan Day and Ohio State did a fantastic job with the new additions to the coaching staff this off-season. With the main goal to get back to the top of the college football landscape, a two-loss season to most programs isn’t detrimental, but to the Buckeyes, their goals are always going to be as lofty as they come — and that forced some changes. Of all the aspects of this new coaching staff, there may not be one more telling than the dedication to recruiting. It’s long been the lifeblood of the program, but from the moment these new coaches arrived, they’ve proven they have what it takes on the trail as they work tirelessly to land elite players.

Specifically speaking, offensive line coach Justin Frye has excited fans with how much effort he’s been giving since he came aboard. Not always the most impressive position group when it comes to recruiting wins, Frye looks to be the right man for the job so far. He’s made progress with some top guys, landed the crown jewel in-state recruit, and has plenty of momentum with guys in both the current 2023 class as well as the 2024 class this early on.

Knowing how vital spring football is for recruiting, Frye is going to have plenty of chances to make some moves in terms of key additions to the class. Fortunately, his guest list continues to grow, as on Thursday another offensive tackle announced when he would be making the trip to Ohio to check out what the Buckeyes have to offer.

Taking to his Twitter account to share his upcoming visit plans, Texas native Ian Reed (Austin, TX/Vandegrift) will be in town on April 12. A 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle, Reed is currently graded as the 24th best player at his position for the class and the 323rd best player nationally per the 247Sports Composite. Having nearly 20 offers to his name too, it’s easy to see why he’s a four-star. Schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, USC, TCU, Michigan State, and several more have thrown their hat into the ring, but the Buckeyes have yet to pull the trigger.

With so many guys on Ohio State’s radar right now, it’s eventually going to present itself for who the Buckeyes have the best chances with. Getting another guy on campus shows the door is still open for another tackle such as Reed to land an Ohio State offer. One thing is for sure, being a Texas native player, the competition he’s playing on a weekly basis is enough to have confidence that he’s already a solid player. As seen with other Texas natives that have come to Ohio State over the years, you’re in good hands when you recruit the Lone Star State.

Quick Hits

Later today the Buckeye hoops squad will get their March Madness opportunity underway, and while the attention is focused on getting past the first round this time, there are always eyes towards building the roster for the future. The news of Penn State’s Sam Sessons entering the transfer portal should definitely have Ohio State interested, and being that they’ve been able to land a former Nittany Lion transfer recently, the coaching staff could look to do the same again for next season.