Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State takes down Sister Jean’s Loyola-Chicago

Contrary to popular belief amongst Ohio State followers, the No. 7 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes are moving on in the NCAA tournament after taking down No. 10 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 54-41 on Friday afternoon behind a surprising and impressive defensive effort from Ohio State

The “Bucketheads” podcast co-host Justin Golba gives his thoughts and analysis on the game at hand and what he saw from the Buckeyes at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

Also, what comes next for the Buckeyes? They will face the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware on Sunday at a time to be determined.

Sorry, Sister Jean.

