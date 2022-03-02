Play Like a Girl Podcast: Celebrating Mardi Gras, NFL Combine, B1G Women’s Basketball Tournament

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back, folks, and happy Mardi Gras! What better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday than by watching the NFL Combine, hosted in Indianapolis, from the comfort of your couch? Get yourself a healthy plate of beignets and watch as NFL prospects dodge, dip, duck, dive and dodge their way to the top of draft boards.

If the Combine isn’t your cup of tea, never fear, because the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament is also tipping off this week…also in Indianapolis. It’ll be an exciting tournament featuring the most exciting player in college hoops, Caitlin Clark, who, unfortunately, doesn’t play for Ohio State.

