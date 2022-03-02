Five-star safety eyes April visit to Ohio State

While the Ohio State men's hoops team had a rough Tuesday night, we did learn that a highly-touted prospect on the gridiron will be making a visit to Columbus in the near future. Plus, one of the Buckeyes’ top targets along the offensive line gives an update on his recruitment.

Downs to visit next month

When discussing who the top defenders are in this year's recruiting cycle, one name that unquestionably has to be included in the conversation is 2023 five-star safety Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (GA).

The 6-foot, 185-pounder is a prospect that Ohio State and more than 30 other programs have offered and would love to add to this year's recruiting haul. The Buckeyes specifically got out in front of their pursuit back in February of last year with their scholarship opportunity.

Fast forward more than 13 months later and Ohio State has already been fortunate enough to have the Hoschton native make his way to campus once before and another trip to Columbus looks to be on deck for Downs.

According to Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row, Downs is expected to make a visit to check out the Buckeyes in April. It will be the second trip to the university by Downs, as he also stopped in June of last year for a summer camp date. Obviously this will be the first visit to the campus for Downs since the hiring of safety coach Perry Eliano and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles — who Birmingham says has a growing relationship with Downs

While Downs has not indicated that he would be making a declaration anytime soon, the Buckeyes are listed as a "warm" school for the top-ranked safety and prospect from Georgia in the 2023 class, along with Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, and Notre Dame.

Alinen ready to reveal top schools

On the other side of the rock, another prospect that Ohio State is actively pursuing is none other than 2023 four-star offensive tackle Oliaus Alinen of The Loomis Chaffee School (CT).

Alinen is a massive 6-foot-6, 315-pounder that has seen the likes of 43 offers pour in from programs around the country. Fortunately for those targeting the Windsor native, they won't have to wait much longer to see where they stand in his recruitment.

On Tuesday, Alinen announced on Twitter that he would be revealing his top schools and that the list would be "coming soon."

TOP Schools coming soon…‼️ — Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) March 1, 2022

Whatever "soon" means for the Connecticut product remains to be seen. However, the early expectation is that newly inked offensive line coach Justin Frye and Ohio State have done more than enough to be included on the list. Other schools that are in play to potentially be included in the list include Alabama, Florida, Miami (FL), Penn State, Stanford, Texas, and USC.

Nonetheless, whoever ultimately lands Alinen when all is said and done will be welcoming the No. 128 overall prospect to their class. Alinen is also slotted in as the 14th best offensive tackle that the class has to offer and the No. 1 player from Connecticut.

