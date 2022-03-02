LGHL Uncut Podcast: Wheeler, Ahrens, Holtmann discuss rock-bottom loss to Nebraska

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, Jamari Wheeler, Justin Ahrens, and Chris Holtmann discuss No. 23 Ohio State’s (18-9, 11-7) terrible, awful, no good, very bad loss to Nebraska (9-21, 3-16) Tuesday night. Despite leading for a portion of this game and rarely trailing by more than six or seven points, the Buckeyes were unable to string stops together to make up the deficit, falling to the Big Ten’s worst team on their home floor.

Wheeler and Ahrens had few answers to explain what contributed to the brutal loss. Wheeler said that the team simply did not come into the game with the focus needed for a game of this magnitude with Big Ten Tournament seeding on the line. They also mentioned that losing Kyle Young (plus Zed Key) was a killer, but that it was not why they lost this game.

Holtmann then took the loss on the chin during his time, saying that it is his fault that the team “is not connected on defense like they should be” this late in the season. He acknowledged injuries, but also acknowledged that there are a lot of things “that are correctible that need to be corrected.”

We also heard from the victorious coach, Fred Hoiberg, and his star player, Bryce McGowens. McGowen had 26 points to lead Nebraska.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com