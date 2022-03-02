Bucketheads Emergency Podcast: Reacting to a horrendous loss to Nebraska

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

In a rare “Bucketheads” Emergency podcast ™, Connor gives his thoughts on Ohio State’s disastrous home loss to last-place Nebraska and what that means for their seeding in the Big Ten Tournament. He goes over the key injuries the Buckeyes dealt with Tuesday night, and why the issues that this team has on defense are unlikely to be corrected this season.

He also gripes about the Buckeyes messing up his hotel reservations and how this Ohio State team in particular is so volatile. We’ve seen them hang with elite teams already this season, but they have also sank to the low level of some inferior opponents and got just a bit too close to the fire. What does this unpredictability mean for the NCAA Tournament?

