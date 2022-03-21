Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Breaking down Ohio State men’s two NCAA Tournament

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament performances, including a win over Loyola-Chicago in the first round and a tough loss to Villanova on Sunday afternoon. Gene and Josh discuss what went wrong for the Buckeyes against the Wildcats, as well as the future of the program with the pending NBA Draft decision of Malaki Branham. They then branch out to the rest of the NCAA Tournament field, including the big upsets by St. Peters and UNC in the last few days as well as the Big Ten’s struggles as a whole in the past few tourneys.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s will now return to one episode a week during the offseason, dropping every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

