Five-star DL from Georgia adds Ohio State offer

Despite a weekend that included a Buckeyes basketball victory over Loyola Chicago and the eventual loss to Villanova on Sunday, Ohio State football remained very much active on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes officially jumped into the mix for a highly-touted defensive standout and hosted another blue-chip offensive prospect for a visit.

Brown-Shuler adds OSU offer

The pursuit of one of the very best defensive prospects in the 2024 recruiting class got a bit larger on Friday. That was when Ohio State dropped an offer to five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler of Pace Academy (GA).

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Brown-Shuler has already garnered the attention of many elite programs across the country. The Atlanta native already holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and many more, and now the Buckeyes will look to build up their relationship with the Peach State standout.

Brown-Shuler is currently graded as the 17th-highest graded prospect in his class. He also checks in as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country and the fourth-best player from the always talented state of Georgia.

Pellum checks out campus

As expected, Ohio State again reaps the benefit of the Under Armour All-America camp taking place in Obetz, Ohio as some prospects were able to make it to the Buckeyes campus to get a glimpse at what the program has to offer.

One of those prospects that stopped by the university this weekend was a West Coast standout in 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum from Millikan (CA).

Pellum, a Long Beach native, secured an offer from Ohio State back in late December and is one that definitely has the attention of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Aside from the Buckeyes, the 5-foot-10, 160-pounder is also a player that Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and plenty of others have already extended schloarship offers too.

The campus visit made by Pellum just months after the offer from the Buckeyes is a good first step regardless of the circumstances. It is never an easy pull when trying to secure a prospect all the way across the country, but nonetheless a good start as the relationship continues to grow and the Buckeyes aim to add another impressive haul at the pass-catching position.

Pellum comes in as the 34th overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Cali standout also slots in as the sixth-best wide receiver that the class has to offer and the third-highest graded player in his state.

Quick Hits