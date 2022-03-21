Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

NCAA Women’s Hockey National Championship

Women’s Hockey: National Champion! Ohio State Wins Frozen Four

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Earns Program’s First NCAA Championship After Beating No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 3-2

Katy Popovitch, The Lantern

This would prove to be the national championship-winning goal!

HAUSWIRTH FOR THE LEAD!!@OhioStateWHKY takes the lead on Kenzie Hauswirth's 3rd period goal!!



ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/APiZcGrCbz — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s furious rally comes up short in NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Sweetness soured as Villanova denies Ohio State a Sweet 16 trip

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Check out the Buckeyes’ postgame press conference:

No. 6 Ohio State women to face No. 3 LSU on Monday; the other game OSU’s McGuff was watching

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State basketball’s offensive flaws were highlighted by Villanova, but help is on the way

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Purdue advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, but I’m still going to be sick.

The Big Ten has two Sweet 16 teams out of 18 bids over the last two years, with Purdue still to play.



And at the moment, those two Sweet 16 berths are from Michigan. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 21, 2022

Three Points: Buckeyes comeback effort falls short in second-round loss to Villanova

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Chris Holtmann facing tough questions as early NCAA Tournament exits pile up

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Kyle Young leaves final Ohio State game early after blow to head

Dan Kadar, The Columbus Dispatch

The comments on this one will hit you in the feels.

As Ohio State enters offseason, Branham, Liddell decisions loom

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Basketball: Liddell Leaves Legacy in Three Seasons at Ohio State

Jack Emerson, The Lantern

Ohio State needs backcourt upgrade to advance in NCAA tourney

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

I said what I said, and I 100% stand behind it.

As always, MB is correct. However, I will add that I have some 2nd half adjustment concerns that have been a regular issue for the Bucks. I don’t know if that’s Holtmann or the players, but it’s concerning.



Otherwise, Holtmann is a good coach & great man. He will break through. https://t.co/tOqTtfoaZu — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) March 20, 2022

On the Gridiron

Column: A special game will kick off Ohio State’s football schedule this fall

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

After Bulking Up in the Offseason, Evan Pryor Hoping to Carve Out Role for Himself in Ohio State’s Offense

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Is Jayden Ballard a sleeping giant for the Ohio State football team?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Pistol Wins Its Second Strait Overall National Championship

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Claims Share of Big Ten Championship with Nebraska Win

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Hoffman And Sasso Lose In Semifinals, Kharchla And Romero Earn All-American Status

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Softball: Ohio State Wraps Up Spring Break Trip with 3-0 Sweep

Megan Husslein, The Lantern

And Here It Is, Your Moment of Zen: