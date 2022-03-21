Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
NCAA Women’s Hockey National Championship
Women’s Hockey: National Champion! Ohio State Wins Frozen Four
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Earns Program’s First NCAA Championship After Beating No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 3-2
Katy Popovitch, The Lantern
This would prove to be the national championship-winning goal!
HAUSWIRTH FOR THE LEAD!!@OhioStateWHKY takes the lead on Kenzie Hauswirth's 3rd period goal!!— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
ESPNU x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/APiZcGrCbz
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s furious rally comes up short in NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Sweetness soured as Villanova denies Ohio State a Sweet 16 trip
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Check out the Buckeyes’ postgame press conference:
No. 6 Ohio State women to face No. 3 LSU on Monday; the other game OSU’s McGuff was watching
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State basketball’s offensive flaws were highlighted by Villanova, but help is on the way
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Purdue advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, but I’m still going to be sick.
The Big Ten has two Sweet 16 teams out of 18 bids over the last two years, with Purdue still to play.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 21, 2022
And at the moment, those two Sweet 16 berths are from Michigan.
Three Points: Buckeyes comeback effort falls short in second-round loss to Villanova
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Chris Holtmann facing tough questions as early NCAA Tournament exits pile up
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Kyle Young leaves final Ohio State game early after blow to head
Dan Kadar, The Columbus Dispatch
The comments on this one will hit you in the feels.
25❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fgiixl76Wl— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 20, 2022
As Ohio State enters offseason, Branham, Liddell decisions loom
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Basketball: Liddell Leaves Legacy in Three Seasons at Ohio State
Jack Emerson, The Lantern
Ohio State needs backcourt upgrade to advance in NCAA tourney
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
I said what I said, and I 100% stand behind it.
As always, MB is correct. However, I will add that I have some 2nd half adjustment concerns that have been a regular issue for the Bucks. I don’t know if that’s Holtmann or the players, but it’s concerning.— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) March 20, 2022
Otherwise, Holtmann is a good coach & great man. He will break through. https://t.co/tOqTtfoaZu
On the Gridiron
Column: A special game will kick off Ohio State’s football schedule this fall
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
After Bulking Up in the Offseason, Evan Pryor Hoping to Carve Out Role for Himself in Ohio State’s Offense
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Is Jayden Ballard a sleeping giant for the Ohio State football team?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Pistol Wins Its Second Strait Overall National Championship
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Claims Share of Big Ten Championship with Nebraska Win
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Hoffman And Sasso Lose In Semifinals, Kharchla And Romero Earn All-American Status
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Softball: Ohio State Wraps Up Spring Break Trip with 3-0 Sweep
Megan Husslein, The Lantern
And Here It Is, Your Moment of Zen:
CHAMPIONS!@OhioStateWHKY x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/65q0L1jnxJ— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2022
TAKE IT ALL IN, BUCKEYES!!— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 20, 2022
#GoBucks // #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/14VhtUBwJE
