Ohio State continues to add to spring visitor list

Although Spring didn’t officially start until last Sunday, the Buckeyes have been playing host to blue-chip prospects for weeks. Ohio State has had several recruits on campus daily and more recruits announce upcoming visits every week. Ohio State’s visitor list continues to grow, and an incoming freshman safety helped his team win a basketball state final over the weekend.
Ohio State adds to spring visitor list
You would be hard-pressed to find a university that has played host to more recruits this spring than Ohio State. However, the busy start will not be ending soon, as on Monday another group of blue-chip prospects, including a pair of teammates, announced they would soon be making the trek to Columbus.
Below are some of the recruits who announced a visit to Ohio State is in their short future:
Four-star CB Dijon Johnson
Class: 2023
Hometown: Tampa, FL / Wharton
Size: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Offers: Ohio State, AouAlabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Miami, North Carolina, Houston, Oklahoma, Utah, etc.
I will be at The Ohio State University April 1st-2nd. @ryandaytime @CoachTonyAlford @CoachTimWalton #Buckeyenation— Dijon Johnson (@DijonJohnson13) March 21, 2022
Four-star DE Booker Pickett Jr.
Class: 2024
Hometown: Tampa, FL / Wharton
Size: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
Offers: Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Rutgers, USC, Miami, USF, etc.
I will be at the Ohio State University April 1st-2nd. @MattGuerrieri @OhioStateFB #GoBuckeyes #BuckeyeNation— Booker “ B9 ” Pickett jr. (@pickett_booker) March 21, 2022
TE Tayvion Galloway
Class: 2024
Hometown: Chillicothe, OH / Chillicothe
Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.
Offers: Cincinnati, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky, etc.
Buckeye nation can you guys get me to 3k+ followers by tomorrow morning at 7am when I get on campus ?!?!? #GoBucks #DJRS #AGTG #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/9dVJa4lFI8— Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) March 21, 2022
OT Liam Andrews
Class: 2024
Hometown: Brookline, MA / Dexter School
Size: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Offers: Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Boston College
Columbus @OhioStateFB— Liam Andrews (@liamandrews73) March 21, 2022
Four-star OT Ian Reed
Class: 2023
Hometown: Austin, TX / Vandergrift
Size: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds
Offers: Arkansas, Kansas, Houston, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Cal, Oklahoma State, USC, etc.
Ohio St April 12th #GoBuckeyes@CoachSollenne @CoachJFrye— Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) March 17, 2022
Quick Hits
- Ohio State 2024 four-star WR target Ryan Pellum camped in Columbus, Ohio last weekend for the Under Armor Camp for the tour’s Columbus stop. Pellum also found time to visit with Ohio State and seemed to have a memorable weekend. Pellum was officially invited to participate in the 2024 Under Armor All American game, and he also showed Ohio State some love on Twitter.
After a great camp in Columbus, Ohio I’m exited to announce that I’ve been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All American Game! @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/rjcmrwt8ad— Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) March 20, 2022
Ride that redeye like a demon @RomeoPellum @MillikanHSFB @brianhartline @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/75VscJIoDq— Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) March 20, 2022
- Ohio State 2022 five-star safety signee Sonny Styles helped lead his Pickerington Central men’s basketball team to a state championship over the weekend. Styles showed off his elite athleticism all year, which should directly translate to the football field.
My Brother!!!!! @DevinRoyal7 pic.twitter.com/Y0AHzeqJjS— Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) March 21, 2022
Loading comments...