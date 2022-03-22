 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ohio State continues to add to spring visitor list

The Buckeyes have already played host to handfuls of elite prospects this spring, and the visits are far from over as several more elite prospects announced spring visit plans.

By Dan Hessler
Adam Cairns/Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Although Spring didn’t officially start until last Sunday, the Buckeyes have been playing host to blue-chip prospects for weeks. Ohio State has had several recruits on campus daily and more recruits announce upcoming visits every week. Ohio State’s visitor list continues to grow, and an incoming freshman safety helped his team win a basketball state final over the weekend.

Ohio State adds to spring visitor list

You would be hard-pressed to find a university that has played host to more recruits this spring than Ohio State. However, the busy start will not be ending soon, as on Monday another group of blue-chip prospects, including a pair of teammates, announced they would soon be making the trek to Columbus.

Below are some of the recruits who announced a visit to Ohio State is in their short future:

Four-star CB Dijon Johnson

Class: 2023
Hometown: Tampa, FL / Wharton
Size: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Offers: Ohio State, AouAlabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Miami, North Carolina, Houston, Oklahoma, Utah, etc.

Four-star DE Booker Pickett Jr.

Class: 2024
Hometown: Tampa, FL / Wharton
Size: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
Offers: Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Rutgers, USC, Miami, USF, etc.

TE Tayvion Galloway

Class: 2024
Hometown: Chillicothe, OH / Chillicothe
Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.
Offers: Cincinnati, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky, etc.

OT Liam Andrews

Class: 2024
Hometown: Brookline, MA / Dexter School
Size: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Offers: Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Boston College

Four-star OT Ian Reed

Class: 2023
Hometown: Austin, TX / Vandergrift
Size: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds
Offers: Arkansas, Kansas, Houston, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Cal, Oklahoma State, USC, etc.

Quick Hits

  • Ohio State 2024 four-star WR target Ryan Pellum camped in Columbus, Ohio last weekend for the Under Armor Camp for the tour’s Columbus stop. Pellum also found time to visit with Ohio State and seemed to have a memorable weekend. Pellum was officially invited to participate in the 2024 Under Armor All American game, and he also showed Ohio State some love on Twitter.
  • Ohio State 2022 five-star safety signee Sonny Styles helped lead his Pickerington Central men’s basketball team to a state championship over the weekend. Styles showed off his elite athleticism all year, which should directly translate to the football field.

