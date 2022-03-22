Ohio State continues to add to spring visitor list

Although Spring didn’t officially start until last Sunday, the Buckeyes have been playing host to blue-chip prospects for weeks. Ohio State has had several recruits on campus daily and more recruits announce upcoming visits every week. Ohio State’s visitor list continues to grow, and an incoming freshman safety helped his team win a basketball state final over the weekend.

Ohio State adds to spring visitor list

You would be hard-pressed to find a university that has played host to more recruits this spring than Ohio State. However, the busy start will not be ending soon, as on Monday another group of blue-chip prospects, including a pair of teammates, announced they would soon be making the trek to Columbus.

Below are some of the recruits who announced a visit to Ohio State is in their short future:

Class: 2023

Hometown: Tampa, FL / Wharton

Size: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Offers: Ohio State, AouAlabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Miami, North Carolina, Houston, Oklahoma, Utah, etc.

Class: 2024

Hometown: Tampa, FL / Wharton

Size: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Offers: Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Rutgers, USC, Miami, USF, etc.

Class: 2024

Hometown: Chillicothe, OH / Chillicothe

Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.

Offers: Cincinnati, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky, etc.

Buckeye nation can you guys get me to 3k+ followers by tomorrow morning at 7am when I get on campus ?!?!? #GoBucks #DJRS #AGTG #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/9dVJa4lFI8 — Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) March 21, 2022

Class: 2024

Hometown: Brookline, MA / Dexter School

Size: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

Offers: Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Boston College

Class: 2023

Hometown: Austin, TX / Vandergrift

Size: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds

Offers: Arkansas, Kansas, Houston, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Cal, Oklahoma State, USC, etc.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 four-star WR target Ryan Pellum camped in Columbus, Ohio last weekend for the Under Armor Camp for the tour’s Columbus stop. Pellum also found time to visit with Ohio State and seemed to have a memorable weekend. Pellum was officially invited to participate in the 2024 Under Armor All American game, and he also showed Ohio State some love on Twitter.

After a great camp in Columbus, Ohio I’m exited to announce that I’ve been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All American Game! @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/rjcmrwt8ad — Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) March 20, 2022