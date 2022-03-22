Play Like a Girl Podcast: Confessions of the worst of our brackets

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back, folks, happy March Madness and happy first week of Spring! As Ohio State fans, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament might not have brought us the results we wanted after the opening weekend, but there was no shortage of drama as the field of 68 was whittled down to just 16. Fortunately, the Ohio State women showed up in the first round with a win over Missouri State.

While the maddest of the madness might be behind us, this weekend brings three 15-seeds between the men’s and women’s tourneys competing in their respective Sweet Sixteens.

Nothing is guaranteed: On the men’s side, three of four one-seeds remain, but all got pushed in the second round and have tough roads ahead. Go figure, there are no more perfect brackets — Meredith’s and Megan’s included.

