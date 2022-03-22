Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women hold off LSU 79-64 to earn Sweet Sixteen berth

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU women shock LSU in Baton Rouge, advance to Sweet 16

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

It’s Dub Chain Time!

UNLEASH THE CHAIN‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/JEvAHsi3co — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) March 22, 2022

Tony Skinn to leave Ohio State to become assistant coach at Maryland

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann looks ahead to busy offseason and more on final radio show

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

An offseason of substantial change awaits an Ohio State basketball program still searching for that next step forward (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State’s Kyle Young is ‘fine’ after head collision in NCAA Tournament

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Given his history, this was obviously the safest decision.

Chris Holtmann said that Kyle Young's chin connected with Collin Gillespie's shoulder yesterday, and after the medical team had him do sprints and other things in the tunnel, they advised against him playing in the remainder of the game. — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) March 21, 2022

What We Learned as Buckeyes end season with second-round tournament loss (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Should Malaki Branham return for another season?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Branham, Liddell Crack Mock Draft Top 20

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Your favorite game of the NCAA Tournament (so far)

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Former Buckeye Harry Miller opens up about mental health struggles

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

“The dilemma is that nobody has to say something, but that is precisely why somebody has to say something.”



Ohio State University football star Harry Miller (@h_miller76) joins us to discuss his decision to step away from football to focus on mental health. pic.twitter.com/naKJLse0LC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 21, 2022

Five Questions as Buckeyes return for second week of spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Yo, somebody help this dude out. We can’t have him walking down Lane because his car gets towed.

Ohio State’s Julian Fleming believes ‘sky’s the limit’ with injuries behind him

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Kamryn Babb simply won’t stop fighting at Ohio State: ‘I was chosen for this’

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Can’t even park at our facility without getting a parking ticket, @CampusParc lets do a NIL deal or some — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) March 21, 2022

Is Ohio State football’s Kyle McCord the Big Ten’s best backup quarterback? (paywall)

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Outside the Shoe and Schott

OSU women’s hockey: How Buckeyes became nation’s best

Nicole Haase, The Columbus Dispatch

Softball: Hackenbracht, Kortokrax Named Weekly Big Ten Award Winners

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Tyndall Named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week After Three Event Wins

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Murr and Podraza Named to 2022 Women’s Collegiate National Team

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

Just going to leave this here:

‘The most toxic environment I’ve ever been a part of’: Inside Urban Meyer’s disastrous year with Jaguars (paywall)

Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando, The Athletic