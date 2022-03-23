Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Ian Reed previews Ohio State visit

If you’re going to have a successful offense it usually starts upfront. Searching the recruiting trail high and low every cycle for offensive linemen to bring into the fold at Ohio State, the coaches are trying to make sure they have more than plenty big men on the roster for years to come.

While they’ve already played host to many top rated prospects over the last few weeks, the Buckeyes aren’t slowing down anytime soon as they will soon have one of the top tackles the state of Texas has to offer on campus on April 12.

“What I’m most excited to see about Ohio State is the culture, and tradition that Ohio State has. It’s one of the best in the nation.” Four-star rated class of 2023 offensive tackle Ian Reed stated to Land-Grant Holy Land.

Considered the 24th offensive tackle, and 323rd overall prospect in the entire class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Austin (TX) native holds reported offers from the likes of Arkansas, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. Starting to build a relationship with members of the newly hired Ohio State coaching staff, Reed has yet to earn an offer from the Buckeyes, but would love to add the chance to call Columbus home to his growing list.

“I’ve been in contact with coach (Justin) Frye and coach (Mike) Sollenne the most. They love my athleticism, my quick feet and bend, and the intelligence I have for the game. They love how I like to put people in the dirt.” Said Reed.

“Getting an offer from Ohio State would be an amazing offer. My family, and my cousins family from Ohio are huge Buckeye fans so it would be awesome. What I think of Ohio State is very talented players, great team, great program tradition, and great culture.”

A big reason why the Vandegrift Vipers accounted for nearly 5,500 total yards of offense last season, Reed and his teammates are hoping to bring the championship hardware back home this upcoming campaign after falling short in 2021. With plans to lead his squad to another big year, Reed still knows exactly how he’ll handle his recruitment going forward.

“After my spring ball we will narrow it down to a top 10 and then take officials and unofficial visits as well in the summer. Then after that’s done I’ll make a top five before I start my football season. Then I will decide the first signing day in December.”

Get a better feel for why Ian Reed is on the Buckeyes radar with these highlights of the four-star standout leading the way for the Vandegrift Viper offense last season as a junior: