Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 23, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes proud of work, courage as Harry Miller opens up about mental health
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day says doctors decide when TreVeyon Henderson, others return from concussions
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Bucknuts Breakdown: Takeaway from spring practice No. 3, Ryan Day’s press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
There is no one better than Tim May.
Tim May to Ryan Day: "You've heard of Aaron Donald, haven't you?"— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 22, 2022
Practice Report: Ohio State defensive depth emerges as Buckeyes get back to work
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with Mitchell Melton, Josh Proctor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
Nathan Baird and Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Ohio State announces Buckeyes who will be at pro day
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
This is the way college coaching should always be.
Interesting comments by Ryan Day on the practice philosophy of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles: pic.twitter.com/Wfq3JNitiv— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) March 22, 2022
Consistency the key for Buckeyes to land five-star receiver Carnell Tate in 2023
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes Crootin’ 2023 Class In Review: Defensive Back Cedrick Hawkins
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
How Ohio State women’s basketball turned a season weakness into a strength to earn Sweet Sixteen bid
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘We’re not done yet’: OSU women shock LSU, advance to Sweet 16
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
E.J. Liddell “Really Hurting Inside” After Coming Up Short in What Was Likely His Final Game at Ohio State
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
That second picture will hit you in the feels.
Detractors Call Them Excuses, Defenders Call Them Reasons, but the Results Point to Coming Up Short through Chris Holtmann’s First Five Seasons
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State men’s basketball NCAA Tournament loss is the toughest to stomach?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Baseball: Buckeyes Edge Raiders 7-5 in Bullpen Game
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State Routs Dartmouth 12-6 Behind Wahlund’s Saves
Matt Goldman, The Lantern
Softball: Hackenbracht Continues Home Run Streak as Buckeyes Topple Bobcats 6-1
Megan Husslein, The Lantern
And now for something completely different:
There’s nobody like Buck.
Take 1 minute out of your evening to hear Buck Showalter talk about a drink in Port St. Lucie called the "Voodoo Bucket" pic.twitter.com/JtHnMVGO4A— SNY (@SNYtv) March 23, 2022
