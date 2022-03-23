Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes proud of work, courage as Harry Miller opens up about mental health

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football’s Ryan Day says doctors decide when TreVeyon Henderson, others return from concussions

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Bucknuts Breakdown: Takeaway from spring practice No. 3, Ryan Day’s press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

There is no one better than Tim May.

Tim May to Ryan Day: "You've heard of Aaron Donald, haven't you?" — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 22, 2022

Practice Report: Ohio State defensive depth emerges as Buckeyes get back to work

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football spring practice notes: What’s up with Mitchell Melton, Josh Proctor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Nathan Baird and Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Ohio State announces Buckeyes who will be at pro day

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This is the way college coaching should always be.

Interesting comments by Ryan Day on the practice philosophy of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles: pic.twitter.com/Wfq3JNitiv — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) March 22, 2022

Consistency the key for Buckeyes to land five-star receiver Carnell Tate in 2023

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes Crootin’ 2023 Class In Review: Defensive Back Cedrick Hawkins

Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How Ohio State women’s basketball turned a season weakness into a strength to earn Sweet Sixteen bid

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘We’re not done yet’: OSU women shock LSU, advance to Sweet 16

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

E.J. Liddell “Really Hurting Inside” After Coming Up Short in What Was Likely His Final Game at Ohio State

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

That second picture will hit you in the feels.

Detractors Call Them Excuses, Defenders Call Them Reasons, but the Results Point to Coming Up Short through Chris Holtmann’s First Five Seasons

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State men’s basketball NCAA Tournament loss is the toughest to stomach?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Buckeyes Edge Raiders 7-5 in Bullpen Game

Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State Routs Dartmouth 12-6 Behind Wahlund’s Saves

Matt Goldman, The Lantern

Softball: Hackenbracht Continues Home Run Streak as Buckeyes Topple Bobcats 6-1

Megan Husslein, The Lantern

And now for something completely different:

