Buckeyes staying hot on the recruiting trail with a busy Wednesday

Wednesday proved to be another eventful day for the Ohio State football program. While the players weren’t on the field for practice Wednesday, the Buckeyes did host their annual Pro Day and the atmosphere as well as the performances by the draft eligible Buckeyes was absolutely electric. Another notch in the “Developed Here” belt, Ohio State was able to host over 100 NFL personnel members, further showing how successful this program is on the field, but also in their development of players for the next level.

On the recruiting side of things, seeing over 100 representatives on site as well as multiple NFL head coaches, Ryan Day and his staff don’t have to do much in relaying how strong of a recruiting pitch that is to their top targeted players. With these young high-profile prospects having the NFL on their minds, there’s not too many programs that do it better than Ohio State in terms of both overall development and the attention they receive. All eyes are on the Buckeyes.

108 NFL representatives are in attendance for Ohio State’s pro day. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 23, 2022

Buckeyes dish out offer to 2024 Georgia receiver while in Columbus

Of the positions that stood out at Ohio State’s Pro Day, none shined as bright as the receiver group. Both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave further proved their right to be first round draft picks, and that had both Ryan Day and Brian Hartline as happy as can be. Knowing they’ll be able to continue the trend of getting receivers to the NFL and doing so with ease, this momentum carries over to the recruiting trail, as both top level quarterbacks and receivers alike are keeping the Buckeyes atop of the list.

While it was the former Buckeyes that made the most noise on Wednesday, the staff was also thinking about the future as they dished out their latest offer to a 2024 receiver who was in town for an unofficial visit. Making the trek from Georgia, on the receiving end of Ohio State’s latest offer was Ny Carr (Moultrie, GA/Coulquitt County), taking to his Twitter account to share the latest update in his recruitment this early in the process.

A 6-foot, 170 pound receiver, Carr does not currently hold a ranking per his 247Sports profile, but come the latest recruiting rankings update, it’s safe to assume he will. With double-digit offers to his name already, Carr is certainly going to be one of the more sought after receivers in his class. Programs such as Georgia, USC, Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas, and a host of others who have already entered the mix. Ohio State now being in the fold should definitely have others also following suit.

Not the only Colquitt County product on campus yesterday, Carr was in attendance with his fellow teammate, Landen Thomas, who is the nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. Having the pair in Columbus yesterday bodes well for the Buckeyes this early on, and offering another prospect in the 2024 class at the same prep power certainly keeps Ohio State’s foot in the door with two guys that will definitely be worth watching moving forward.

Pair of big time 2023 targets set plans to see OSU

Sticking with the receiver position, Ohio State also got some news on Wednesday that they would be welcoming one of their top targets in the 2023 class at the position relatively soon. Making plans to head to Columbus in April, the Buckeyes will have Rico Flores Jr. in town on April 7-9. Not only is it a multi-day stay, but it’s also an unofficial visit, which means there’s a solid chance that the Buckeyes will also receive one of Flores’ five official visits as well. Having this upcoming trip fully funded by Flores and his family, this is a sign of how highly he thinks of Ohio State.

A four-star, Flores is currently graded out as the 26th best receiver in the country and the 179th best player nationally regardless of position per the 247Sports Composite. A name that is getting more and more familiar with Ohio State and their 2023 class, coach Hartline is making Flores that much of a priority in this cycle, and having him in town next month for a couple of days will be a major opportunity for the staff in being a major player for his commitment.

Unofficial Locked in with Thee Ohio State April 7th-9th @brianhartline @ryandaytime — Rico Flores Jr (@lil_reek_) March 23, 2022

Sticking with the trend of highly-ranked players announcing their visit intentions with Ohio State, Wednesday also saw major defensive back target Joenel Aguero share that he too will be in Columbus, as he is set to arrive this weekend. Another player at a position of need in the 2023 class, Jim Knowles and Perry Eliano are thrilled to have Aguero on campus this weekend, and will use the time to further show why Ohio State is the best choice for him at the next level.

The second-best safety in the 2023 class, Aguero is also the 49th ranked player nationally regardless of position per 247Sports. Obviously one of the top players on anyone’s board, Aguero having nearly 30 offers to his name from some of the best programs in college football makes him a can’t miss prospect. As it stands now, Georgia looks to be in the driver’s seat for his recruitment, as they currently have the most momentum and also own every prediction on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. This weekend’s visit to Ohio State will hopefully allow the Buckeyes to further get in the mix and give him plenty to think about.