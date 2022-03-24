Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

It wasn’t his Pro Day, but quarterback C.J. Stroud grateful for chance to throw

- Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes release full workout times, numbers from jam-packed Pro Day

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Hear from Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and more following Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

‘This is what it takes’: Wilson reflects on offseason, Pro Day

- Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Hey NFL, you can’t have him yet!

Asked an evaluator at the Ohio State pro day who looked good.



"The QB! He's amazing."



That QB is CJ Stroud. He's 2023 draft eligible. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 23, 2022

Buckeyes have talent, depth needed to thrive in ‘safety-driven’ defense

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Which Buckeyes Have The Most To Gain At Ohio State Pro Day?

- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

Ryan Day proud of Harry Miller’s courage | Day’s mission continues to be to ‘remove the stigma’

- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtmann expects coming months to be “extremely busy”

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What can Holtmann do to get basketball Buckeyes to next level?

- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Women’s Basketball: Sheldon shines for Sweet Sixteen-bound Buckeyes

- Gabby Khodadad, The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Rikki Harris good to go for Friday’s matchup with Texas

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Shoutout to Joey Brunk for stepping up for Ohio State down the stretch

Thank you, college basketball. Having the opportunity to live out my childhood dream is a blessing. It’s hard to sum up 6 years into a post so I wrote a note. https://t.co/XuUx6rcSyK pic.twitter.com/jpRbNfidLH — Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) March 23, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling can’t match Big Ten success, take 13th at NCAA Championships

- Josh Dooley, LGHL

Baseball: Buckeyes edge Raiders 7-5 in bullpen game

- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Softball: Hackenbracht continues home run streak as Buckeyes topple Bobcats, 6-1

- Megan Husslein, The Lantern