Nine Ohio State women’s basketball players receive postseason honors

Before the Ohio State Buckeyes tip off in the Sweet 16, against the Texas Longhorns, nine students received postseason award honors. Wednesday, eight players received recognition as Academic All-B1G selections. Thursday, guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell were named regional finalists for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American Team.

For Sheldon and Mikesell, their names linked to the finalist pool of potential WBCA All-American team winners is no surprise. Sheldon and Mikesell lead the Buckeyes in every offensive category except rebounds. Each have started every game for the Scarlet and Gray.

In those 31 games, including the postseason, Sheldon and Mikesell average 19.8 and 18.6 points per game respectively. Mikesell’s been at, or near, the top of the best three-point shooters in the country. Even with a rougher spell at the end of the season, Mikesell’s still hitting 47% on the year.

It isn’t all scoring either. Sheldon is fourth in steals, averaging 1.9 per game and eighth Big Ten in assists, averaging 4.2 a game.

Sheldon and Mikesell add their spot in the 52-player pool of finalists to a whole slew of awards. Mikesell’s in the final round for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale award for the best shooting guard in the nation. The Oregon transfer Mikesell is also an All-B1G First Team selection.

On Sheldon’s 2021-22 season list of honors, she was a unanimous selection to the All-B1G First Team, All-B1G Defensive Team selection, named to the All-B1G Tournament Team, and was named to the 2021-22 Wade List for National Player of the Year.

Looking at Sheldon’s stats in the NCAA Tournament, the nation sees her strength in multitasking. In two games, Sheldon’s scored a combined 48 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds, and 8 steals. That multitasking extends to the classroom too, as Sheldon was named an All-B1G Selection.

Joining Sheldon are three other Buckeyes logging big minutes this season. Forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, graduate senior forward Tanaya Beacham, and sophomore guard Rikki Harris were also named to the list.

On the court, Mikulášiková started every game for the Scarlet & Gray, leading the team with 156 rebounds. Mikulášiková started only one game in her first two seasons with the Buckeyes but stepped into the starting position after Ohio State lost two starting forwards to the transfer portal. Against LSU, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Mikulášiková scored 12 points, best for third on the team, with two big shots from three.

Beacham’s led the Buckeyes from the bench this season. The sixth-year forward, working on graduating with her Master's in sports coaching, led the Buckeyes this season with 48 offensive rebounds. Beacham’s senior leadership, court awareness, and energy make her a perfect representation of the Buckeyes in 2021/22.

Harris started the season on the bench but has started every game since Ohio State’s Jan. 12 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. On the court, Harris is everywhere and stands out on defense. The 5-foot-10 guard is second on the Buckeyes in both rebounds and blocks. Against the LSU Tigers, Harris missed a three but ran up to collect her own rebound, and follow-up layup. A play that sums up who Harris is on the court. This isn’t Harris’ first award of the postseason. The B1G named Harris as a B1G Sportsmanship Award Honoree.

The All-B1G Academic Selection shows a commitment to both parts of the “student-athlete” title associated with NCAA competitors. While it might not receive the most fanfare, it’s the award that’s difficult to win.

Below is the full list of Ohio State All-B1G Selections:

- Tanaya Beacham

- Hevynne Bristow

- Madison Greene

- Rikki Harris

- Gabrielle Hutcherson

- Anyssa Jones

- Rebeka Mikulášiková

- Jacy Sheldon