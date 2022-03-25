 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day talks Marvin Harrison Jr.’s progress going into 2022
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

As Ohio State practice resumes, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles impresses Ryan Day
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Joshua talking about a really tough decision.

Ohio State has belief in at least three running backs to make plays in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

“I Think It’s Gonna Be a Big Change”: Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Ohio State Defensive Linemen Preview Upcoming Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Buckeyes have needed pieces for dominant defensive line room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Noah Potter excited, grateful to get back to work after ‘terrible’ eye injury
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

The NFL likes guys who were #DevelopedHere!

Tyreke Smith Generates Plenty of NFL Interest at Ohio State Pro Day, Doesn’t Regret Decision to Turn Pro
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud used Ohio State’s pro day opportunity to open NFL eyes, ‘catapult me into next year’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Are Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson just the beginning of Brian Hartline’s run of first-round NFL Draft picks?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Nine Ohio State women’s basketball players receive postseason honors
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Key matchup: OSU knows it must slow Texas’ Rori Harmon in Sweet 16 (paywall)
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Toughness, rebounding are top priorities for OSU against Texas (paywall)
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

This dude’s gonna be good:

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Bounced from NCAA Tournament, Where Do the Buckeyes Go From Here?
Casey Smith, The Lantern

Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. has been playing consistent basketball in March
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Gonna miss KY:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Earns All-America Status in Two Events on Second Day of NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State is a Women’s Hockey School:

And now for something completely different:

Bo still knows:

