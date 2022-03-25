Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day talks Marvin Harrison Jr.’s progress going into 2022

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

As Ohio State practice resumes, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles impresses Ryan Day

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Joshua talking about a really tough decision.

.@RIP_JEP shares his personal story of retiring from the NFL at the age of 24 and how it relates to Ashleigh Barty retiring from tennis at 25. #TheRally pic.twitter.com/1xfPCxSjQT — The Rally (@TheRally) March 25, 2022

Ohio State has belief in at least three running backs to make plays in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

“I Think It’s Gonna Be a Big Change”: Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Ohio State Defensive Linemen Preview Upcoming Season

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Buckeyes have needed pieces for dominant defensive line room

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Noah Potter excited, grateful to get back to work after ‘terrible’ eye injury

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

The NFL likes guys who were #DevelopedHere!

The place to be on Pro Day‼️#DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/W6ZztaOVeD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 24, 2022

Tyreke Smith Generates Plenty of NFL Interest at Ohio State Pro Day, Doesn’t Regret Decision to Turn Pro

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud used Ohio State’s pro day opportunity to open NFL eyes, ‘catapult me into next year’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Are Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson just the beginning of Brian Hartline’s run of first-round NFL Draft picks?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Nine Ohio State women’s basketball players receive postseason honors

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Key matchup: OSU knows it must slow Texas’ Rori Harmon in Sweet 16 (paywall)

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Toughness, rebounding are top priorities for OSU against Texas (paywall)

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

This dude’s gonna be good:

Congratulations to Ohio State signee Brice Sensabaugh (@bricepsensa) on being named Florida 4A Player of the Year!

( @Editzbyquis_)

pic.twitter.com/JBETgyRdAC — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) March 25, 2022

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Bounced from NCAA Tournament, Where Do the Buckeyes Go From Here?

Casey Smith, The Lantern

Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. has been playing consistent basketball in March

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Gonna miss KY:

Thank you, Buckeye Nation!



❤️ Team 123 pic.twitter.com/KpQGwyqIEA — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 25, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Earns All-America Status in Two Events on Second Day of NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State is a Women’s Hockey School:

A game that will go down in history.



Relive the Buckeyes' first national championship win#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xMUgd8wcIJ — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 25, 2022

And now for something completely different:

Bo still knows: