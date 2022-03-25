Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day talks Marvin Harrison Jr.’s progress going into 2022
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
As Ohio State practice resumes, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles impresses Ryan Day
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Joshua talking about a really tough decision.
.@RIP_JEP shares his personal story of retiring from the NFL at the age of 24 and how it relates to Ashleigh Barty retiring from tennis at 25. #TheRally pic.twitter.com/1xfPCxSjQT— The Rally (@TheRally) March 25, 2022
Ohio State has belief in at least three running backs to make plays in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
“I Think It’s Gonna Be a Big Change”: Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Ohio State Defensive Linemen Preview Upcoming Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Practice Report: Buckeyes have needed pieces for dominant defensive line room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Noah Potter excited, grateful to get back to work after ‘terrible’ eye injury
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
The NFL likes guys who were #DevelopedHere!
The place to be on Pro Day‼️#DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/W6ZztaOVeD— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 24, 2022
Tyreke Smith Generates Plenty of NFL Interest at Ohio State Pro Day, Doesn’t Regret Decision to Turn Pro
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud used Ohio State’s pro day opportunity to open NFL eyes, ‘catapult me into next year’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Are Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson just the beginning of Brian Hartline’s run of first-round NFL Draft picks?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
On the Hardwood
Nine Ohio State women’s basketball players receive postseason honors
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Key matchup: OSU knows it must slow Texas’ Rori Harmon in Sweet 16 (paywall)
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
Toughness, rebounding are top priorities for OSU against Texas (paywall)
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
This dude’s gonna be good:
Congratulations to Ohio State signee Brice Sensabaugh (@bricepsensa) on being named Florida 4A Player of the Year!— The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) March 25, 2022
( @Editzbyquis_)
pic.twitter.com/JBETgyRdAC
Ohio State Men’s Basketball Bounced from NCAA Tournament, Where Do the Buckeyes Go From Here?
Casey Smith, The Lantern
Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. has been playing consistent basketball in March
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Gonna miss KY:
Thank you, Buckeye Nation!— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 25, 2022
❤️ Team 123 pic.twitter.com/KpQGwyqIEA
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Earns All-America Status in Two Events on Second Day of NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State is a Women’s Hockey School:
A game that will go down in history.— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 25, 2022
Relive the Buckeyes' first national championship win#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xMUgd8wcIJ
And now for something completely different:
Bo still knows:
Spoiler alert: there’s not https://t.co/9e2eNYFrXo— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) March 24, 2022
Loading comments...