Buck Off Podcast: New Silver Bullets, Ohio State’s Pro Day, interesting teams around the country

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to about Ohio State’s exciting energy surrounding the defense.

This week during spring practice, the defensive line talked to the media and gave us a ton of exciting stuff to talk about. We discuss Jack Sawyer’s expectations and how complacency got in the way last year. We also talk about Jerron Cage on the new vibes and Tyliek Williams becoming a more well-rounded player.

After that, we discuss the Pro Day for all of the Buckeyes who participated. Master Teague flashed incredible athleticism and many of the unsung guys got to make some noise in front of NFL evaluators. The real winner of the Pro Day was none other than C.J. Stroud who made a huge impression on the scouts in the building. Once we get back from the break we discuss why NFL evaluators are so bad at evaluating quarterbacks and we give some important analysis on the position itself.

Keon Keeley visited which leads to a conversation about Notre Dame’s recruiting strategy and why this recruitment is an important battle in the midwest. Notre Dame fans are confident, but we give them quite a few reasons why they shouldn’t feel like Keeley is a lock. With recruiting we then go on a long tangent about quarterbacks in 2023 and 2024 classes and how Ohio State will recruit them.

Lastly, we discuss the most interesting teams to us in college football outside of Ohio State. We discuss why some big programs might be fraudulent.

