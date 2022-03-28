Recruit Talk: Prospects break down weekend visit to Ohio State

It was another busy week for the Ohio State football staff. Not only holding practice with the current roster, but the coaches also played host to a long list of potential Buckeyes. Having the shot to see what it would be like to suit up for Ryan Day, Larry Johnson, Brian Hartline, and the new look Ohio State staff, many recruits walked away from Columbus highly impressed with what Day and crew are putting together on and off of the football field.

Want to know what some of those prospects had to say about their time on the Ohio State University campus? We’ve got you covered. Land-Grant Holy Land caught up with the following recent visitors and grabbed their thoughts on the Buckeyes.

Class: 2023

Town: Atlanta, GA/Woodward Academy

Size: 6’5/245

Offers: Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, etc

Thoughts: “It was a great visit. I got to see everything I was looking for as far as this visit and I really enjoyed getting to spend more time with Coach J. His main point was to keep the trajectory I’m on and don’t rush anything we broke down my film and he told me a couple things I should work on.

“As of right now I’m thinking (of committing) after my official visits, but I’m not sure.”

Today was Great per usual!! pic.twitter.com/fvxW3vz76O — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) March 26, 2022

Class: 2024

Town: Dacula, GA/Buford

Size: 6’5/242

Offers: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, etc

Thoughts: “It was really good. Coach Johnson is the GOAT. He made my visit worthwhile. Gave me advice on the upcoming season, and told me what I need to work on. He told me I’m very fast, agile, humble and he’d like to see me at OSU.

“I was in a meeting with coach Day, he asked me a bunch of questions, then offered me. It caught me off guard. It means a lot because coach Johnson had had like 13 players go into the NFL, and for him to say I’m capable of doing the same thing inspires me to do better go harder.”

@OhioStateFB is a family like a brotherhood @OhioState @R2X_Rushmen1 is the master of defense! I am blessed to have had the opportunity to spend time with him! @ryandaytime we spoke about real life &true success. I am very happy to have met you! see y’all in June #goBUCKS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MolLUR9EmD — KingJoseph Edwards (@KingjosephE) March 27, 2022

Class: 2023

Town: Lakewood, OH/St. Edward

Size: 6’4/240

Offers: Cincinnati, Northwestern, Penn State, West Virginia, Minnesota, etc

Thoughts: “The trip went awesome. I saw the amazing facilities, the coaching philosophies, and what really stood out to me was the amazing way coach Johnson coaches. I spoke with coach Johnson and he said that they have to see how the process goes with other defensive ends they’ve offered, but they feel like I have a great chance to play and have a future there.

“It would obviously be awesome, growing up an Ohio State fan as a kid it would be crazy. I would obviously have to evaluate all my options but an offer from the Buckeyes would be crazy.”

Class: 2024

Town: Lakewood, OH/St. Edward

Size: 6’7/320

Offers: Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, West Virginia, etc

Thoughts: “The visit went really well. Watching the practice and being able to see Coach Frye’s coaching style was super cool. Being in the position meetings was also something that stood out to me. The prominence of the sports and athletics at OSU is the thing that stood out the most. It really makes you feel like you belong there.

“My teammates and I all talked to Coach Day, who was really just catching up with us on how our offseasons were going. The Armstrongs (Deontae and Devontae) and I talked to coach Frye who was talking about how and what we need to do to be able to play at a big-time school like OSU.”

Class: 2024

Town: Atlanta, GA/Woodward Academy

Size: 6’1/215

Offers: Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, etc

Thoughts: “The trip to Ohio State went great. I got to watch the practice which was very high energy, I got a tour of the athletic facilities with Coach Koy, then I put on the jerseys, and then we got a tour of the campus which was great. What stood out to me was the NIL deals for players and how they looked out and made sure their players had a connection with alumni. The stadium was another thing that stood out, it was giant. The players were close to each other and in the morning they were playing music throughout the building to get everyone ready for practice.

“I spoke with Coach Koy McFarland, Coach Matt Guerrieri, and Coach Murphy. They all said they would love to have me back at Ohio State and that they would be keeping in contact. An offer would from Ohio State would be big. It would be great to have it and it would definitely be looked at highly.”

Class: 2024

Town: Dorchester, SC/Woodland

Size: 6’7/330

Offers: Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, LSU, etc

Thoughts: “It was Great. I got to speak with most of the coaching staff and meet a lot of new people. Seeing the facility and checking out the stadium and campus was great. Top of the line program with top of the line people.”