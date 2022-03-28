Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes past and present participate in Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

- Josh Dooley, LGHL

Emeka Egbuka ready to embrace any role on offense Ohio State asks of him in 2022

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

How ‘sponge’ Michael Hall can use redshirt year as springboard for Buckeyes ($$)

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

C.J. Stroud gets, gives glimpse of NFL future at Ohio State’s Pro Day

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Lots of familiar names on that list...

Nik Bonitto is among ELITE company pic.twitter.com/ME4OfgZOph — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 26, 2022

Garrett Wilson hopes for NFL reunion with QB C.J. Stroud

- Sam Marsdale, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller impressing coaches, teammates at Florida

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Cardale Jones hoping for another shot to play professional football, launching NIL foundation for current OSU athletes

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Master Teague hopes Ohio State’s pro day performance earns him an NFL opportunity

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women fall to Texas in NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Big Ten eliminated from NCAA Tournament before Elite Eight

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Looking Forward: Branham’s choice, transfer portal, freshmen to shape 2022-23

- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrapping up the historic season for the Ohio State women’s hockey team

- Brett Ludwiczak, LGHL

Men’s Tennis: No. 3 Buckeyes take down No. 20 Wildcats 4-0 to close weekend at home

- Gabe Ware, The Lantern

Softball: Ohio State wins first Big Ten series of season, defeats Indiana 6-4 Saturday

- Megan Husslein, The Lantern

Ohio State synchronized swimming continues its dominance with another national title.

Speaking of national titles...

Congrats to Gabriel Feinberg - #NCAAFencing men's epee ❗️



The Buckeye freshman from Lincoln, Mass., won the final, 15-11.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ovP1BhHUV7 — Ohio State Fencing (@OhioStateFEN) March 27, 2022

And now for something completely different:

These 3D billboards are always super cool.