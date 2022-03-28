Ohio State offers a pair of four-star prospects from Georgia

Ohio State had an active weekend on the recruiting trail that would ultimately result in four new offers being dished out. Plus, the Buckeyes played host to numerous talented prospects in recent days who were looking to get a better feel for what the program has to offer.

Buckeyes offer two blue-chips

Ohio State had their eyes on familiar territory with two of the offers they dished out this weekend. The Buckeyes dipped into the state of Georgia, as they usually do, to award 2024 four-star athlete Martavious Collins of Rome (GA) and four-star tight end KingJoseph Edwards with a scholarship opportunity to suit up for the scarlet and gray at the next level.

Collins is a 6-foot-3, 241-pounder that has the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and more aiming to bring him to their respective programs. The Peach State standout is currently graded as the 53rd best prospect in next year's class and lies just outside of the Top 10 in the uber-talented state of Georgia.

Not to be forgotten, Edwards is also slotted in as the 72nd best player that the class has to offer and the 14th highest graded player from Georgia. The Dacula native is currently pegged on the 247Sports Crystal Ball to stay home and suit up with the Bulldogs, but it will remain to be seen if this weekends visit to Columbus that was capped off with an offer changes anything in this recruitment.

Talented trio visits OSU

Aside from the few offers that head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes dished out this weekend, they were also busy playing host to a few notable visitors, much like Edwards, in recent days.

Making his way from Massachusetts was none other than 2023 four-star safety Joenel Aguero of St. John's Prep (MA). The former IMG Academy (FL) prospect has been one that the Buckeyes have been targeting since way back to July of 2020 when they offered the No. 2 safety in the class.

Another defensive back that also found his way to Columbus this weekend for an inside look at the Buckeyes campus was 2023 three-star safety Jayden Bonsu of St. Peters Prep (NJ). While Bonsu might not be a name that gets mentioned with the Buckeyes too much, perhaps that will change after the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder got a glimpse at Ohio State and hinted at a potential return visit in the future.

A name that seems to have a favorable chance of becoming a Buckeye was also on campus this weekend. Four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler of Woodward Academy (GA) got another opportunity to take in the Buckeye experience and further strengthen the relationships that he has built with members of his self-proclaimed dream school. Hoffler, the 26th best player from the state of Georgia, is currently projected to be a Buckeye, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

