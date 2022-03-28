I-70 Basketball Podcast: Breaking down the men’s Final Four, women’s tournament

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

After a week off due to technical issues, the guys are back talking basketball in this week’s episode. Before getting into March Madness, they rank levels of basketball as a product; the NBA is clearly first, but men’s college basketball is last.

The men’s Final Four is set and it’s a who’s who of NCAA blue bloods as the magnificent run by St. Peters has ended. In Coach K’s final season, we get a showdown of the heavy hitters, Duke vs. North Carolina and Kansas vs. Villanova for all the marbles. Will Duke send Coach K into retirement with a national championship? If Duke wins, is this proof that sports can be rigged?

On the women’s side there is still one Big Ten team standing as Michigan has a game against Louisville for a spot in the Final Four. While we won’t get an Iowa vs. UConn showdown, the women’s Final Four will include South Carolina and Stanford. UConn will have to upset No. 1 seed N.C. State tonight for a spot in the Final Four.

Also, Dante lets out some frustration as LeBron James continues to stat pad while the Lakers lose. With two weeks left in the season, the battle for the play-in tournament is heating up. Will LeBron make first-team All-NBA despite his team’s record? Should DeMar DeRozan or Luka Doncic have a better shot at the first team?

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan discusses his experience at the UFC event in Columbus this past weekend and Dante talks about “Winning Time” and why more people should watch it.

