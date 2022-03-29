Play Like a Girl podcast: If you gave an Oscar for March Madness...

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! This week combined two of Meredith and Jami’s favorite things: brackets and award shows. What better way to recap the chaos of the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament than with an Academy Awards of sorts? From Best Original Score to a Lifetime Achievement Award we don’t even have to guess at, there’s been plenty of Oscar-worthy performances en route to the Final Four.

And if you’re sad that the season of bracket-making is behind us, never fear: Jami and Meredith offer tips on other things you can bracket, including vacation destinations and french fry dipping sauces.

