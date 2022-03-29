Ohio State adds a ton more spring visits

We may be months off from Ohio State’s next football season, but football never stops for the Buckeyes as there is always work to do on and off the field. The team is in the thick of spring practices, and is seemingly playing host to multiple blue-chip prospects every week. This trend continued Monday, as the Buckeyes added more future visits for this spring, and also sent out an early offer to a 2025 Georgia linebacker.

Ohio State’s spring visitor list is huge

April is one of the busiest months in the Ohio State football schedule — despite no games taking place. The team has already completed multiple spring practice sessions and more will continue this month.

Midway through the month, the Buckeyes will host their annual Spring Game and will play host to a large group of recruits. The weekend creates one of the greatest recruiting landscapes in the nation, with tens of thousands of Buckeye faithful showing up to cheer on the team months before the regular season begins.

The Spring Game is always a spectacle and because of the massive size of the recruiting event, prospects from around the country are already planning visits to Columbus for that weekend, as well as other weekends. On Monday, another handful of recruits announced plans for visits this month. Below are some of those recruits:

Class: 2025

Hometown: Belle Vernon, PA / Belle Vernon

Size: 6-foot-2 / 180 pounds

Offers: Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Pitt, West Virginia, Kentucky, Texas, etc.

I will be attending The Ohio State University Spring Game April 16th @OhioStateFB @ParkerFleming_ — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) March 28, 2022

Class: 2023

Hometown: Uniontown, PA / Laurel Highlands

Size: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

Offers: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Pitt, Louisville, Houston, Iowa State, Texas, etc.

I will be attending The Ohio State Spring Game April 16th @OhioStateFB @ParkerFleming_ @CoachKee — Rodney Gallagher 3rd (LLC ) (@Rodney_G3) March 28, 2022

Class: 2023

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX / North Crowley

Size: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

Offers: Ohio State, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, USC, Houston, Utah, etc.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Evans, GA / Evans

Size: 6-foot-7, 280 pounds

Offers: Louisville, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern

Ohio State offers freshman LB

Ohio State is one of the best in the nation when it comes to recruiting. The team is consistently bringing in top-tier talent every year, and one of the reasons why the program has been so successful in getting blue-chip prospects to commit is its ability to build relationships early in the recruiting cycle.

The Buckeyes were able to once again do this Monday, as the team offered one of the most talented high school freshmen in the country in 2025 Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker.

While only a freshman, Walker has already started racking up an impressive offer sheet that now boasts teams like Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and NC State. He has also been able to complete unofficial visits with both Georgia and Florida State. Being from SEC country, Ohio State will need to get multiple visits for them to stand a chance.

While it will be tough for the Buckeyes to pry Walker out of the south, establishing a relationship with him this early in his recruitment should help them remain contenders for a large portion of his recruitment, if not all of it.

Walker has not yet received a star ranking from 247Sports, but when recruiting databases start ranking the 2025 class, expect Walker to be near the top.

Quick Hits