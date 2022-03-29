Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Evan Pryor hopes to have ‘big role’ as redshirt freshman with Buckeyes

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Are Ohio State’s second-year defensive linemen about to take over?

- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

How healthy Taron Vincent can build off breakout Rose Bowl for Buckeyes ($$)

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Transfer safety Tanner McCalister is officially a Buckeye...

Transfer safety Tanner McCalister is officially a Buckeye...

Jack Sawyer plans on making “huge jump” ahead of sophomore season at Ohio State

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

As Ohio State’s young defensive line arrives, Tyler Friday’s veteran voice returns

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Ohio State spring football notes: Why Tyleik Williams should play more, what separates Marvin Harrison Jr. ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

Mitchell Melton earns Silver Bullet of the Day on Monday...

“The summit is what drives us, but the climb itself is what matters”

Conrad Anker

Mitchell Melton earns Silver Bullet of the Day on Monday...

Tyleik Williams has dropped 40 pounds, feels much quicker

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

College football top 25 rankings: One game every team has circled in 2022

- Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Kyion Grayes ready to join loaded wide receivers room

- Coby Maeir, The Lantern

On the Hardwood

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell to return to Ohio State for 2022-23 season

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Chris Holtmann promotes assistant Jake Diebler as staff undergoes makeover

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State sophomore guard Kateri Poole enters transfer portal

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

A 6-foot-7 former four-star transfer interested in Ohio State...

West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges has set two visits and is working on two additional visits (possibly three), source told @247SportsPortal.



Ohio State: March 29-30th

Alabama: April 15-17th

Baylor: TBD

Michigan State: TBD — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 29, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Ohio State with national champions galore

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Tennis: Ratliff continues dominant freshman season

- Kyle Bucklew, The Lantern

Wrapping up the historic season for the Ohio State women’s hockey team

- Brett Ludwiczak, LGHL