Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2023 Ohio State football recruiting roundup

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, the guys start things out by congratulating the Ohio State women’s hoops team on their share of the regular season Big Ten Championship — a feat not many expected of Kevin McGuff’s group this year. They then briefly discuss this latest up-and-down stretch for the men’s team, defeating Indiana and upsetting Illinois but falling to Maryland. The rest of the show is dedicated to Ohio State recruiting, where Gene and Josh dive into the latest on the Buckeyes’ 2023 class and a bunch of the prospects they remain heavily in the running for.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s will now return to one episode a week during the offseason, dropping every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye