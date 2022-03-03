Bucketheads Podcast: Men’s basketball frustrations, women’s Big Ten Tournament preview

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

During this episode, we talked to Land-Grant Holy Land’s Thomas Costello about the Ohio State women’s basketball team, which starts their Big Ten Tournament run tomorrow night. Thomas gave a solid summary of the team, why they’re projected as a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament despite winning the Big Ten, and which role players have shined off the bench.

We also briefly discussed Ohio State’s unfathomable loss to Nebraska Tuesday night and what that does to their potential tournament seeding in next week’s men’s Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes will likely need to win both of their remaining games to reclaim a double-bye and the four-seed, which they have temporarily lost to Iowa.

We close the episode by speculating which teams would present challenges to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament in a 5-12, 6-11, or 7-10 matchup.

