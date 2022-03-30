Reacts Survey: Share your thoughts on the future of the Ohio State men’s basketball team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State Buckeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

As we head into the Final Four weekend with the Ohio State men’s basketball team definitively not involved, we are in a bit of a reflective state here at Land-Grant Holy Land. Earlier this week, Justin Golba looked at five off-season questions that will determine how the 2022-23 season will go for Chris Holtmann’s squad; not it’s your turn.

In the latest Land-Grant Holy Land edition of SB Nation Reacts, we have a pair of questions that we want you to answer about what you think about the future of the men’s basketball team as we head into the offseason.

We also want to get your thoughts on this weekend’s Final Four. We want to hear what you think about the all-blue-blood semifinals, the chances of Coach K going out a champ, and the first-ever Duke vs. UNC Final Four matchup.