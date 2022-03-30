Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Hoops transfer targets, spring football, Final Four

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the latest week of the NCAA Tournament, including an all-Blue Blood Final Four. They then transition into the Ohio State men’s hoops team, taking a look at the latest NBA Mock Drafts for E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham as well as potential transfer portal targets for Chris Holtmann.

Finally, they move on over to the football field, where on Tuesday we got to hear from Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson to get an update on where things stand in spring practice.

As always, Go Bucks.

