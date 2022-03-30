Five-star CB from Florida adds Ohio State offer

Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State had their sights set on the Sunshine State on Tuesday as they sent out their latest offer. Plus, one of the top quarterbacks in the class is set to make his way to Columbus this weekend.

Ricks adds Buckeye offer

Ohio State went to a familiar territory for the latest offer that was sent out on Tuesday. The program dropped an offer to 2024 five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, a Virginia native that attends IMG Academy (FL).

Blessed to receive a offer from Ohio state university #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/wKZyc15AJl — Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) March 29, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is now up to 33 scholarship offers as a prospect and has the top programs in the country battling for his services. Among the schools that have already offered the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and many more.

Ricks is currently projected to wind up in Tallahassee to suit up for Seminoles at the next level, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. However, the Buckeyes are hoping to throw a wrench into things and pair the elite defensive back with newly hired cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Sunshine State standout currently stands at the top in his class rankings across the board, which comes as no surprise when looking at the teams in pursuit of the former track star.

It is worth mentioning that the Buckeyes have had success in recent years with IMG Academy prospects. Ohio State has added Malik Barrow, Lejond Cavazos, Tyler Gerald, Isaiah Pryor, Taron Vincent, and Marcus Williamson from the Ascenders program in previous classes.

Moore set to visit OSU

From one elite prospect to another for the Buckeyes. According to a tweet from Eleven Warriors' Garrick Hodge, 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Martin Luther King (MI) is planning to make a stop to Columbus this weekend to visit Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have been in pursuit of Moore dating back to June of last year when they initially offered the Detroit native. The visit this weekend will not be the first trip to see Ohio State for Moore as the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was in town this past October to watch the contest between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

Moore is presently pegged as the No. 6 overall prospect in this year's class and the third highest graded quarterback. While Ohio State is likely running behind in the race for Moore, if they find a way to reel in the Michigan standout it would come as a major win with Moore being the top-ranked player in the state.

Quick Hits