Bucketheads Podcast: Welcome to the off-season; transfers, coaching changes, NBA Draft

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

During this week’s episode, we catch up on all of the news that we’ve missed over the past two weeks. We start by giving a big picture look at Ohio State’s loss to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Villanova was obviously the better, more well-coached team. But did the Buckeyes leave it all out there and give them their best punch? We think so.

We then discuss Malaki Branham’s future in Columbus — will the pain of this year’s tournament loss impact his decision at all? With Branham climbing mock drafts before the NBA combine even starts, it’s looking less and less likely that we will see him in an Ohio State jersey again.

We close by rambling about who we think will be filling the two vacant assistant coaching spots as well as which potential transfers Ohio State could go after. Will the Buckeyes add a former Ohio State point guard to their coaching staff who we’re already very familiar with? And will Holtmann and Diebler land a dynamic wing from the portal — a la a Terrence Shannon or Jalen Bridges?

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba