Buckeyes set to host four-star Georgia native ahead of a major recruiting weekend

Shaping up to be a busy weekend for Ohio State, the Buckeyes will be putting on their annual student appreciation practice, and also plan on hosting quite the contingent of top targets on Saturday. The Buckeyes and their coaching staff are already in the back half of the spring ball practice season, but still have a ton of prospects making the trip to Columbus to see what Ohio State is all about.

Headlining the visits will be several top Florida natives, but even before Saturday comes, the staff will play host to another target in the 2023 class they clearly are getting to know even better over the last few weeks.

In all, it’s a very busy time for this coaching staff both with the on-field development of this 2022 roster, and in addition on the recruiting trail. Fortunately, both spring practice and the recruiting efforts look to be going in a positive direction.

Four-star defensive lineman headed to OSU on Friday

Seeing how many guys the Buckeyes are hosting during spring practice, there isn’t one single position group that stands out in terms of the amount of players who have been on campus. Both the offense and defensive staff have their work cut out for them when it comes to responsibilities split between current and potential future players, but they’ve answered the bell every time so far.

On Wednesday, Ohio State’s guest list grew again when another top prospect in the 2023 class announced that he would be getting to Columbus for an unofficial visit this coming Friday, April 1. Taking to his Twitter account to share his latest visit plans, four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed is the next to make it known that he too will be seeing the Buckeyes this spring.

A 6-foot-5, 260 pound defensive lineman out of Georgia, Reed is a bit of a newer name to Ohio State recruiting, as he was only offered by the Buckeyes just about two months ago in January. Making a visit this quickly after being offered definitely shows the mutual interest between both parties, and with position coach Larry Johnson able to get to work right in front of Reed, this could be a visit that brings some momentum moving forward for Ohio State.

The No. 299 player overall, Darron is also considered to be the 46th best D-lineman in the 2023 class. Having nearly 20 offers to his name from the likes of Georgia, Clemson, Florida State, Auburn, and several more, it’s easy to see why Ohio State also jumped into the mix for the four-star prospect. Right now, Florida State owns the two predictions on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but if the Buckeyes really want to have a shot here, Friday’s visit is a big step towards doing so.

I will be at The Ohio State April 1st #GoBuckeyes ⚫️ — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) March 30, 2022

Quick Hits

In hoops news, the Buckeyes basketball season may be over, but the work for Chris Holtmann is really just beginning. Having to fill spaces on the coaching staff, develop the current roster of guys coming back for the 2022-23 season and also recruit both high school talent and monitor the transfer portal, one could say this offseason for the Basket-Bucks is a rather big one.

As Holtmann and his crew go about navigating the portal to improve the overall roster, one candidate that will surely be looked at is Ohio University transfer, Mark Sears. An All-Conference player for the Bobcats, the Buckeyes will be in contact and looking to keep Sears in the state, as he’d be a welcomed addition and an offensive threat right away.