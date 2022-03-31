 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 31, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

What We Learned as Jim Knowles updated spring progress for Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Jack Sawyer, Mitchell Melton Among Top Candidates to Play Jack Position on Jim Knowles’ Ohio State Defense
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers impress early, working toward Buckeyes impact
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

This isn’t the first time I’ve said this, but it’s still always weird, but well done, Jimbo.

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor making progress in return from injury
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes defense has talented options for ‘intriguing’ hybrid role (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister is already on the right path for Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s Taron Vincent building spring momentum off Rose Bowl breakthrough
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

‘Let the Chips Fall Where They May’: Harrison’s Return Spearheads Experienced Defensive Line
Gabe Burggraf, The Lantern

C.J. Stroud draws Eli Manning comparison from DC Jim Knowles
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Ryan Day has high expectations for RB TreVeyon Henderson
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State star Malcolm Jenkins retires from NFL after raising standard for Buckeye defensive backs
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Take comfort, the NFL is just as dysfunctional as college football
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Illinois State basketball hires Andrew Dakich as assistant coach
Riley Gates, Bucknuts

Zed Key will be vital to the success (or lack thereof) of Ohio State men’s basketball team next season
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Reacts Survey: Share your thoughts on the future of the Ohio State men’s basketball team
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Add a Pair of Grad Transfers
Ohio State Athletics

Does she get a green jacket if she wins?

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Head to Auburn For NCAA Regional
Ohio State Athletics

This will be a great addition to campus.

And now for something completely different:

USA! USA! USA!

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...