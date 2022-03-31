Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 31, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
What We Learned as Jim Knowles updated spring progress for Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Jack Sawyer, Mitchell Melton Among Top Candidates to Play Jack Position on Jim Knowles’ Ohio State Defense
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers impress early, working toward Buckeyes impact
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
This isn’t the first time I’ve said this, but it’s still always weird, but well done, Jimbo.
Football Family.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022
Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl
Ohio State safety Josh Proctor making progress in return from injury
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes defense has talented options for ‘intriguing’ hybrid role (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister is already on the right path for Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football’s Taron Vincent building spring momentum off Rose Bowl breakthrough
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
‘Let the Chips Fall Where They May’: Harrison’s Return Spearheads Experienced Defensive Line
Gabe Burggraf, The Lantern
Most 20+ yard TDs since 2019:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2022
Chris Olave - 19pic.twitter.com/hlGNPUKgm4
C.J. Stroud draws Eli Manning comparison from DC Jim Knowles
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Ryan Day has high expectations for RB TreVeyon Henderson
Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Former Ohio State star Malcolm Jenkins retires from NFL after raising standard for Buckeye defensive backs
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Column: Take comfort, the NFL is just as dysfunctional as college football
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Illinois State basketball hires Andrew Dakich as assistant coach
Riley Gates, Bucknuts
Zed Key will be vital to the success (or lack thereof) of Ohio State men’s basketball team next season
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Reacts Survey: Share your thoughts on the future of the Ohio State men’s basketball team
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Add a Pair of Grad Transfers
Ohio State Athletics
Does she get a green jacket if she wins?
Aneka Seumanutafa shot 73 Wed. and is tied for 9th after the 1st Rnd of the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Play resumes Thursday with the Top 30 advancing to the final round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club. For more on the event go to: https://t.co/aWkJHm7zVD pic.twitter.com/XaGU2OxD3Q— Ohio State W Golf (@OhioStateWGOLF) March 30, 2022
Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Head to Auburn For NCAA Regional
Ohio State Athletics
This will be a great addition to campus.
Nadine Muzerall told us on RPW that Gene Smith has told her a new women’s hockey facility will be the Ohio State athletic department’s next building project.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 31, 2022
She also explained why she was “very upset” Sophie Jaques did not win the Patty Kazmaier Award: https://t.co/e4jMuN0Z5C
And now for something completely different:
USA! USA! USA!
March 31, 2022
