Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 31, 2022

On the Gridiron

What We Learned as Jim Knowles updated spring progress for Buckeyes defense (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Jack Sawyer, Mitchell Melton Among Top Candidates to Play Jack Position on Jim Knowles’ Ohio State Defense

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers impress early, working toward Buckeyes impact

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Football Family.



Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor making progress in return from injury

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes defense has talented options for ‘intriguing’ hybrid role (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister is already on the right path for Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s Taron Vincent building spring momentum off Rose Bowl breakthrough

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

‘Let the Chips Fall Where They May’: Harrison’s Return Spearheads Experienced Defensive Line

Gabe Burggraf, The Lantern

Most 20+ yard TDs since 2019:



Chris Olave - 19pic.twitter.com/hlGNPUKgm4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2022

C.J. Stroud draws Eli Manning comparison from DC Jim Knowles

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Ryan Day has high expectations for RB TreVeyon Henderson

Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State star Malcolm Jenkins retires from NFL after raising standard for Buckeye defensive backs

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Take comfort, the NFL is just as dysfunctional as college football

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Illinois State basketball hires Andrew Dakich as assistant coach

Riley Gates, Bucknuts

Zed Key will be vital to the success (or lack thereof) of Ohio State men’s basketball team next season

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Reacts Survey: Share your thoughts on the future of the Ohio State men’s basketball team

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Add a Pair of Grad Transfers

Ohio State Athletics

Aneka Seumanutafa shot 73 Wed. and is tied for 9th after the 1st Rnd of the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Play resumes Thursday with the Top 30 advancing to the final round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club. For more on the event go to: https://t.co/aWkJHm7zVD pic.twitter.com/XaGU2OxD3Q — Ohio State W Golf (@OhioStateWGOLF) March 30, 2022

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Head to Auburn For NCAA Regional

Ohio State Athletics

Nadine Muzerall told us on RPW that Gene Smith has told her a new women’s hockey facility will be the Ohio State athletic department’s next building project.



She also explained why she was “very upset” Sophie Jaques did not win the Patty Kazmaier Award: https://t.co/e4jMuN0Z5C — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 31, 2022

