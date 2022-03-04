LGHL Uncut Podcast: Brunk, Liddell, Holtmann speak following much-needed win over MSU

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

During this episode, we spoke to E.J. Liddell, Joey Brunk, Chris Holtmann, Gabe Brown, and Tom Izzo about Ohio State’s 80-69 victory over the reeling Spartans. Much of the conversation focused on Brunk who — unsurprisingly — was not part of Michigan State’s game preparation at all. Liddell ceded most speaking time to Brunk, who fielded questions from all of us as well as his teammate Zed Key, who crashed the press conference.

Tom Izzo said he was “angry” with his team and admitted that he did not want to double-team Brunk at any point because “He’s a guy who averages one point per game.” He also criticized Ohio State’s crowd for being weak, but gave them credit for “lifting” Brunk to a great game.

We also spoke to MSU senior Gabe Brown, who led the Spartans with 13 points. His answers were very short, showing his frustration. Brown said he “wants to win as badly as anyone” but that his team simply can’t defend right now. Sounds familiar!

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com