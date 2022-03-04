Buck Off Podcast: Talking new Batman movie, NFL Combine, Ohio State basketball creating villains

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to talk about Ohio State’s offseason the guys watch sports and discuss some of the latest conversation topics surrounding the Buckeyes.

We begin the show discussing the new Batman film and discuss why we’re excited to see Robert Pattinson play the caped crusader. We then get into how they can build this world, DC superhero film flops, and why this one should be different. We haven’t seen it yet, so no spoilers.

After that, we get into the constant pain Ohio State basketball causes and has endured during the Holtmann era. We talk about the last two defeats and the Michigan State game as it happens. The positives of Holtmann still outweigh the negatives, but we tell you what he has to do in March to earn some faith back amongst the fair weather fans.

We then talk all things the NFL combine and discuss the Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson’s times live on the show. That leads to discussions about some other players and the rest of the Buckeyes in attendance. We also talk about the importance of the combine to draft evaluators.

Lastly, we discuss some fun topics including the teams we’d root for if not Ohio State, predict how Ohio State’s women’s basketball team will do in the B1G tourney, and why Lincoln Riley sucks (in a natural flowing conversation).

Connect with the Show

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330