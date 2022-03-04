Ohio State set to host its lone in-state offer in the 2024 class thus far

In a roundabout way, Thursday was a busy day for Ohio State. First and foremost, the start of spring ball this coming Tuesday was announced, and that shed some light as to when the Buckeyes can once again get back on the field for preparation. Not to mention, these spring practices are big recruiting opportunities, as both in and out of state players will make their way to Columbus to see all that Ohio State has to offer. Every spring is a busy time for this coaching staff when it comes to hosting top targets, and this year looks to be no different.

The second bit of positive news for Ohio State was of course the NFL Combine, where we saw the former Buckeye receivers put in work on the field. A true testament to their ‘Developed Here’ mantra, both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson testing off the charts was a treat for Ryan Day and Brian Hartline. Having 4.26 and 4.37 unofficial 40-yard dash times respectively, coach Hartline just further proved why top receivers should come to Ohio State for their college careers.

Buckeyes set to host lone in-state 2024 offer

The spring practice schedule for the Buckeyes always allows for top recruits to get on campus and see a little inside scoop as to what Ohio State has to offer from both the on and off the field perspectives. Whether it’s an in-state player or a national prospect, the staff loves being able to have guys on campus to really let them see first-hand why the program is a great fit for the athletes they’re after. With practice well on it’s way, the staff will surely continue to see the guest list fill up with names that are both familiar and new to recruiting followers.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes received word that they would be hosting one of their top in-state targets this coming week. The lone offer in the 2024 class, Bryce West, is set to be in Columbus next Tuesday, which is the first official spring practice for the Buckeyes. Coming from Cleveland, the trek won’t be long, but Ohio State having him on campus this early on and being their only 2024 Ohio offeree shows how highly they think of him.

A 5-foot-11, 180 pound cornerback, West hails from the well-know Cleveland Glenville program that has given the Buckeyes some of their most famous players. A true pipeline at one time, it’s been a few years since Ohio State really benefitted from the prep program, but zeroing in on Bryce shows their ready to test the waters again and bring in the next great Glenville product to wear the Scarlet and Gray.

An unranked prospect right now due to his class status, West does currently have double-digit offers to his name as a high school sophomore. Schools such as Michigan State, Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, and a host of others have already entered the mix, but Ohio State is the early favorite for many obvious reasons. A position of need every year, having a top player in-state and from a familiar program bodes well for the Buckeyes early on, and his trip to campus next week is just another chance for the staff to continue building what looks to be a solid relationship at this stage.

Quick Hits

It’s no secret who Ohio State’s crown jewel in their 2023 class currently is. In-state product Luke Montgomery is their top ranked commit at the moment, and one of the guys the staff is really going to be leaning on as a peer recruiter to further help them build an elite class in this cycle. An athlete across the board, Montgomery will play offensive line for Ohio State, and while he’s highly ranked already, he’s still an unfinished product.

Fortunately, Montgomery looks to be taking things about as serious as possible, as he’s putting in some major time in the weight room to build on his physical stature. As seen below, Luke is up to 272 pounds, and while that’s a solid weight for now, the more impressive aspect is how lean he looks and how well that weight is carried. Safe to say this is an athlete the Buckeyes are thrilled to have in the fold.