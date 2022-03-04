Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 4, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Hardwood

The Joey Brunk Game: Ohio State dispatches Michigan State, 80-69

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Joey Brunk rises, Ohio State romps against Michigan State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Izzo was salty and Brunk got his flowers at the postgame presser.

Joey Brunk Goes Off Against Michigan State, Scores 18 Points in First Start Since November

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Michigan State wasn’t ready for Joey Brunk, but the Ohio State center was ready for his opportunity

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Michigan State wasn’t prepared for all that Brunk in Ohio State’s trunk — Brett (@BLeez17) March 4, 2022

Tom Izzo “Disappointed” in Ohio State Fans, Says Arena “Should Be Rocking and Packed”

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State women’s basketball to face Michigan State in the Big Ten quarterfinals

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: ‘It Is Really a Special Year’: How McGuff Navigated Difficult Season to Co-Big Ten Regular Season Crown

Patrick Engels, The Lantern

E.J. Liddell named finalist for Karl Malone Power Forward of Year Award

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Roundball Round-Up: D’Angelo Russell has been on fire over the past week

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

MALAKI BRANHAM: 2023 NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND SLAM DUNK CHAMPION!

.@MalakiBranham with the tough finish at the rim.



CC: @OhioStateHops pic.twitter.com/i8foXoTMep — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2022

At the Combine

Ohio State football at the NFL Scouting Combine: How the Buckeyes measured and performed

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: Which former Buckeye has the most gain at the NFL Combine?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Watch: Ohio State’s Chris Olave runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Chris Olave draft stock still climbing after blazing Combine time

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Keep in mind that as great as he is, Olave might not have been the best WR on his own team last season. He might not even be the best WR from his team at the combine right now. Ohio State is nuts. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 4, 2022

Munford on overcoming adversity: ‘I was a couple of millimeters away from not playing’

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Nick Petit-Frere ‘still reeling’ from rivalry loss, motivated for NFL Combine (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Jeremy Ruckert Embracing Draft Process Despite Foot Injury that Will Prevent Him from Running at NFL Scouting Combine

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Gridiron

Ohio State announces 2022 spring practice schedule

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State offense spring primer: Returning talent, production and one player to watch at each position (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State defense spring primer: Returning talent, production and one player to watch at each position (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

My Column: Anticipating the 2022 Ohio State football season – and trying not to worry

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ex-Ohio State star Parris Campbell still part of future plans, says Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard

Raymond Lucas Jr., Bucknuts

In Memorium

Shane Olivea, offensive tackle on 2002 Ohio State title team, dies

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State football captain Charles “Chuck” Csuri dies at 99

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Big Ten Championships Preview — D’Emilio and Sasso

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Bounce Back, Finish Sixth at Westbrook Invitational

Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes in the Top 25

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

