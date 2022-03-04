Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 4, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Hardwood
The Joey Brunk Game: Ohio State dispatches Michigan State, 80-69
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Joey Brunk rises, Ohio State romps against Michigan State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Izzo was salty and Brunk got his flowers at the postgame presser.
Joey Brunk Goes Off Against Michigan State, Scores 18 Points in First Start Since November
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Michigan State wasn’t ready for Joey Brunk, but the Ohio State center was ready for his opportunity
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Michigan State wasn’t prepared for all that Brunk in Ohio State’s trunk— Brett (@BLeez17) March 4, 2022
Tom Izzo “Disappointed” in Ohio State Fans, Says Arena “Should Be Rocking and Packed”
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State women’s basketball to face Michigan State in the Big Ten quarterfinals
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: ‘It Is Really a Special Year’: How McGuff Navigated Difficult Season to Co-Big Ten Regular Season Crown
Patrick Engels, The Lantern
E.J. Liddell named finalist for Karl Malone Power Forward of Year Award
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Roundball Round-Up: D’Angelo Russell has been on fire over the past week
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
MALAKI BRANHAM: 2023 NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND SLAM DUNK CHAMPION!
.@MalakiBranham with the tough finish at the rim.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2022
CC: @OhioStateHops pic.twitter.com/i8foXoTMep
At the Combine
Ohio State football at the NFL Scouting Combine: How the Buckeyes measured and performed
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
It’s all about the Brotherhood. #GoBucks #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/mvmaTFDiF4— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 4, 2022
Column: Which former Buckeye has the most gain at the NFL Combine?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Watch: Ohio State’s Chris Olave runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Chris Olave draft stock still climbing after blazing Combine time
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Keep in mind that as great as he is, Olave might not have been the best WR on his own team last season. He might not even be the best WR from his team at the combine right now. Ohio State is nuts.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 4, 2022
Munford on overcoming adversity: ‘I was a couple of millimeters away from not playing’
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Nick Petit-Frere ‘still reeling’ from rivalry loss, motivated for NFL Combine (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Jeremy Ruckert Embracing Draft Process Despite Foot Injury that Will Prevent Him from Running at NFL Scouting Combine
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
yessir @Jeremy_Ruckert1#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/W6rPbYJtUL— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 3, 2022
On the Gridiron
Ohio State announces 2022 spring practice schedule
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State offense spring primer: Returning talent, production and one player to watch at each position (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State defense spring primer: Returning talent, production and one player to watch at each position (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
My Column: Anticipating the 2022 Ohio State football season – and trying not to worry
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ex-Ohio State star Parris Campbell still part of future plans, says Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard
Raymond Lucas Jr., Bucknuts
In Memorium
Shane Olivea, offensive tackle on 2002 Ohio State title team, dies
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Former Ohio State football captain Charles “Chuck” Csuri dies at 99
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Big Ten Championships Preview — D’Emilio and Sasso
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Bounce Back, Finish Sixth at Westbrook Invitational
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern
Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes in the Top 25
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different...
First LGHL’s Connor Lemons and now this guy? They’ll give anyone a credential these days!
“What was going through your mind when you got the ball in the post?”— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 4, 2022
- Zed Key
“…go to work” - Joey Brunk
( Via @casey_smith2419)pic.twitter.com/eyozPb8WSY
