Ohio State football offers 2024 Florida teammates

Back on the hunt for future All-Americans, the Ohio State coaching staff has dealt out numerous scholarship offers throughout the last month or so. Trying to keep the pipeline into the Sunshine State of Florida well alive, the Buckeyes recently handed a pair of Carrollwood Day (Tampa, FL) teammates an opportunity to call Columbus their next home.

Earning their chance to be an Ohio State student athlete nearly a week ago, class of 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin, and running back Anthony Carrie now find themselves high on the Buckeyes’ big board.

Two of the most sought after 2024 prospects in the south, they’ve both gave college coaches plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on their progress. Coming up big for Carrollwood Day time and time again last season on the field, Feagin racked up around 30 tackles and deflected six passes, while Carrie rushed for over 1,000 yards on the ground and scored 20 touchdowns to help pace the Patriots to and state playoff berth an overall record of 7-3.

Land-Grant Holy Land caught up the pair and grabbed their thoughts on what the offer means to them, and much more:

Class: 2024

Position: Cornerback

Home: Tampa, FL/Carrollwood Day

Size: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, etc

Thoughts: “Coach Walton called my head coach to let me know they wanted to offer and he said he liked how I play as a overall cornerback and how he’d love to have me at the next level. It’s truly a blessing because the program been great for ages. I don’t really have a visit date but hopefully during the summer.”

Class: 2024

Position: Running back

Home: Tampa, FL/Carrollwood Day

Size: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, etc

Thoughts: “I was super stoked about the offer. Coach Tony Alford offered me. He wanted to make sure we built a genuine relationship and that he really cares about my life outside of just the game. It’s not a regular school as you can imagine it would mean a lot. RBU comes to mind. The offer means a lot. I’ve been in contact and I knew [the offer] was coming. I’ll be there in the summer.”