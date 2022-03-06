LGHL Uncut: Liddell, Ahrens, Holtmann after senior day loss to Michigan

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

During this episode, we heard from the head coaches of both Ohio State and Michigan as well as select players following Michigan’s 75-69 victory over the Buckeyes on senior day in Columbus. The conversation on Michigan’s end mostly focused on adjustments they made following their loss to the Buckeyes last month in Ann Arbor.

The conversation for Ohio State consisted of more shrugs, “I’m not sures”, and saying that they simply “did not bring the necessary focus and effort” for today’s game. Ohio State shot 48% as a team, but turnovers and defensive rebounding kept the ball out of their hands for more time than they would have liked.

Phil Martelli complimented Ohio State's fans, saying that it was a “Very cool atmosphere” in the Schottenstein Center on Sunday. He gave credit to the entire Michigan coaching staff for the win, and noted that it took a detailed plan to prepare for “Chris Holtmann’s brilliant offensive mind.”

Holtmann pointed at himself after the loss, saying that a lack of effort, preparation, and hustle falls on him. He gave the Wolverines credit for knocking down some big shots, especially guys like Kobe Bufkin and DeVante’ Jones who typically are not lights-out shooters.

