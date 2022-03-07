Which Ohio State men’s basketball senior will you miss the most next year?

With six seniors being recognized on Senior Day on Sunday against TTUN (plus managers and NBA-bound junior E.J. Liddell), it made me realize how many players that the Buckeyes’ men’s basketball team will be losing before next season. Obviously, Liddell is going to be the biggest loss, however, there are a few seniors who have had amazing careers at Ohio State that I think might be overlooked. The one that I am going to miss the most, and I think the Buckeyes will too, is Kyle Young.

Young is the glue that holds this team together. This has been shown time and again that when he gets injured, the team struggles to gel with each other, especially on defense. Young’s absence was evident during the loss against Nebraska, and honestly, against Michigan in the second half. The Bucks didn’t have the fire that Young brings, and lacked defensive efficiency.

Now, if you look at the stats, you might not be overly impressed by him; a career average of 6.4 points per game isn’t exactly appealing. However, he isn’t known as a scorer (although he has definitely come along this year); Young plays with passion, heart, and drive. He gives the game everything he has, which has earned him respect from the fans, and from his teammates and coaches having been being named a captain for this season.

Young is a fun player to watch. His intensity makes him kind of old-school because he refuses to give up. He is third on the team in rebounds, with a season-high 14 against Wisconsin on Dec. 11, where his contributions helped lead the Buckeyes to an 18-point win over the conference’s regular-season champ.

I cannot stress enough how much his presence is missed while he battles injuries, which unfortunately happens a decent amount. Throughout his career, Young has suffered leg injuries, appendicitis, vestibular dysfunction, and multiple concussions. He is currently in the protocol for his third concussion, resulting from a hard fall he took after going for a rebound against Nebraska.

The Buckeyes lost against the Huskers in no small part because they could not rebound — which is one of Young’s specialties. They lost against Michigan because they had little intensity for the majority of the second half — another quality that Young brings to the table.

Young has truly flourished in his fifth season as a Buckeye and has emerged as a fan-favorite as well. While the majority of this fan love comes from being a gritty, all-out-effort kind of guy, it doesn't hurt that he is also a Girl Dad. His post with the team while he is holding his daughter, Remi, is definitely a picture that will make you say “Awwww.”

Young’s story in general is one of perseverance and hard work. An Ohio native, Young chose to play for Chris Holtmann at Butler. However, once Holtmann became the new head coach at Ohio State, Young decided to decommit from the Bulldogs and sign with the Buckeyes.

As a sophomore in high school, Young’s father died, leading to him forming a deeper bond with Holtmann during his recruiting process. It is extremely heartwarming to see the two of them interact.

While Young was technically first recognized last year during Senior Day, it’s safe to say that he is officially leaving the program after this season, as he has run out of eligibility. He, and the other seniors, will certainly be missed.

Justin Ahrens’ 3-point ability, Jamari Wheeler’s defense and leadership, Cedric Russell’s clutch shooting, Jimmy Sotos’ TikToks, and Joey Brunk’s iconic moments against Michigan St. and Michigan will most certainly not be forgotten. And, everything about Liddell’s game and presence will be missed.

So, let’s appreciate the last few games these guys have to play as Buckeyes and hope that Young can make it back in time for March Madness!