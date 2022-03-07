I-70 ‘Basketball’ Podcast: Breaking down men’s, women’s Big Ten Tournaments

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode, the guys acknowledge the superstar that is Caitlyn Clark better known as Caitlyn Curry. After leading Iowa to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament championship, can she take Iowa to a national title?

Also, the Men’s Big Ten Tournament is set and they discuss any potential upsets on the horizon. Will Nebraska beat Ohio State again? Is Illinois going to get upset Purdue? Jordan and Dante get into all of that and more.

Also, Jordan is frustrated that the WNBA hasn’t grown nearly as much as the product on the court would indicate that it should. Would the WNBA be better off separating from the NBA? Jordan also has a foolproof way to expand the league by at least six teams.

Dante hopes — maybe foolishly — that there is not another round of super teams in the NBA coming after the old heads finally retire. They also get into their predictions for who will come out of the West; will it be the Suns or someone else?

In their weekly pitstop segment, Jordan and Dante talk about podcasting and how it has become toxic. A certain subset of men chooses to sit around and talk about women instead of staying in their lane. Leave relationship podcasting to the professionals and let us regular podcasters enjoy talking about our passions.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216