Ohio State offers No. 1 RB in 2024

This week will be a busy one for the Ohio State football program. The Woody Hayes Athletic Center will be far from empty, as the Buckeyes are set to begin spring practices today. However, current Ohio State players and coaches will not be the only ones in attendance, as the Buckeyes will be playing host to a handful of recruits this week and the weeks to follow.

Ohio State offers 2024 four-star RB

The Buckeyes are off to a quick start in recruiting the 2023 class. The program has already earned five verbal commitments in the class, which has offered them the luxury of getting a head start on next year’s class.

This held true on Monday, as Ohio State sent an official scholarship offer to rising 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson of Jonesboro Georgia.

Gibson may only have two years of high school football under his belt, but he has already shown enough potential to be one of the best in the class. He already has a four-star rating from 247Sports and they have him listed as the No. 1 RB.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, his offer list is even more telling. Now holding an official scholarship offer from Ohio State, he also holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, Texas, etc.

Ohio State will need to get him on campus if it is going to steal him from SEC country, but starting the relationship early will only help their chances.

Ohio State adds to spring visitor list

As was previously mentioned, with the start of spring practices also means the start of spring recruiting visits. The Buckeyes are wasting little time, as one of their top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class made the trip to Columbus Monday to take in today’s practice.

Four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers of Zephyrhills Florida announced late Monday afternoon that he had arrived in Columbus.

Ohio State has increased its efforts in recruiting Rodgers since the start of the year. The team offered him in late January and this week’s visit will be his first on campus. The visit will be important for Ohio State, as Rodgers released a top 10 last summer and Ohio State was not included. If the visit goes as well as planned, he may need to make some adjustments to said list.

Rodgers will not be alone this week though, as 2023 four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen of Windsor Connecticut announced Monday that he would be visiting with Ohio State as well.

The trip will not be Alinen’s first to Columbus, as he officially visited with Ohio State on June 23rd of last year. However, a return visit does not necessarily mean the Buckeyes are in the driving seat of his recruitment.

Alabama seems to be the team to beat in this race, as it holds the only Crystal Ball prediction submitted on 247Sports as of today. However, this could easily change after this week as well.

Alinen is the No. 14 OT in the 2023 class and is the No. 127 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit from the state of Connecticut.

Finally, four-star tight end Riley Williams listed Ohio State as one of the 12 teams he plans on visiting with this spring/summer.

While Williams has yet to set any dates for his upcoming visits, Ohio State will be looking to get the Portland Oregon native on campus as soon as possible, as the Buckeyes have made the tight end position one of great importance in this year’s class.

The Buckeyes offered Williams in June of last year, but has not yet made it to Columbus to see what Ohio State has to offer. Additionally, no programs have separated themselves from the pack in his recruitment so getting him on campus will be of great importance.

Williams is the No. 8 TE in this year’s class and is the No. 115 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit from Oregon.

Quick Hits

Ohio State showed some love to a couple of 2023 recruits on Monday, and both four-star WR Rico Flores (Folsom, CA / Folsom) and three-star RB Jamarion Wilcox took to Twitter to show off their appreciation.

2023 three-star OT Trevor Lauck took to Twitter to announce he will be dropping his top 10 schools list. While only a three-star, Lauck has an impressive list of offers including some from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and others. Ohio State is expected to make the cut but as always, Land-Grant Holy Land will have you covered when he does release his top schools.