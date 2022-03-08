Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ranking the wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft

- Gene Ross, LGHL

Ten questions for the Ohio State offense looking for answers this spring

- Buckeye Scoop, Tony Gerdeman

Spring practice will be critical for several Buckeyes

- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State adds Georgia high school coach Miguel Patrick to staff

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

...and we have another year of JSN.

Perry Eliano helped former Cincinnati defensive backs become elite players

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State defense spring primer: Returning talent, production and one player to watch at each position ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

Five questions as Ryan Day, Buckeyes open spring camp ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtmann updates Kyle Young’s status on weekly radio show

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Banged up Buckeyes ‘need to get healthy’ before Big Ten Tournament starts

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Michigan loss tough to stomach, Chris Holtmann says

- Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Ohio State falls out of AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Buckeyes draw six seed, will play Minnesota or Penn State

- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Schott and Shoe

The Ohio State women’s hockey team is No. 1 in the country!

Wrestling: Ohio State finishes fourth at Big Ten Championships

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Baseball: Buckeyes snap seven-game losing streak at Armed Forces Invitational

- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern