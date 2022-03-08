Play Like a Girl Podcast: Buckeye basketball recap, Coach K’s legacy, LeBron/MJ debate

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! The Ohio State men’s basketball team has been on a rollercoaster all season, and this past week was a perfect example of their ups and downs. This week, Megan and Jami break down what the Bucks are doing wrong, the keys to success in the postseason tournament and which of the six seniors they will both miss next year (hint: it’s the same one).

Additionally, the women’s basketball team is not to be forgotten, nor is women’s college basketball in general. Jami and Megan analyze their late-season surge, along with the legacy that Coach K has left at Duke and college basketball as a whole. Plus, who can forget about the size of Pitt QB’s Kenny Pickett’s hands, which was discovered at the NFL Combine?

