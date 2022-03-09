LGHL Reacts: Share your thoughts on Ohio State’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament chances

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State Buckeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off today in Indianapolis, as the No. 12 Northwestern Wildcats will face off against the No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers. After flailing down the stretch, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will open their postseason on Thursday at roughly 9 p.m. ET against the winner of today’s matchup between No. 11 Penn State and No. 14 Minnesota.

So, as we head into the tournament season, we wanted to see what the Land-Grant Holy Land readers thought about what the Buckeyes needed to see in order to turn things around in the B1G Tournament.

Share your thoughts and we will let you know the results later in the week.

