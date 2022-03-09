Four-star linebacker from Louisiana has "special day" at Ohio State

It was a busy Tuesday for Ohio State, as the football team kicked off spring practice to begin gearing up for the upcoming season. The program also played host to many visitors, including a blue-chip linebacker and another that became the latest in-state prospect to land an offer from the Buckeyes.

OSU visit a "great time" for Curtis

Despite not offering until just two months ago, Ohio State looks to have a priority target at the linebacker position in four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis of Many (LA).

The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder certainly looks to have the attention of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The program has already sent the new hired assistant out to Louisiana twice in recent months to check in on the blue-chip defender, and on Tuesday they had the opportunity to impress the Louisiana standout on a visit to campus.

I had a great time today at The Ohio State!! I appreciate the staff for making it a special day for me and my family! I enjoyed spending the day with @MattGuerrieri @CoachJimKnowles @CoachKMcFarland @markpantoni ! Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/co2xVlzBfX — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) March 9, 2022

As mentioned above, Curtis described the stop to Ohio State as a "great time." Curtis also mentions that it was a "special day" for him and his family.

While the Buckeyes looked to have jumped into the picture later than others, you have to feel like their recruiting efforts have them very much in the mix for Curtis. Nonetheless, Ohio State will have their work cut out for them if they want to ultimately add Curtis to the fold as Curtis also holds offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and many more.

Curtis is currently pegged as the No. 62 overall prospect that the 2023 class has to offer. He also holds the No. 6 spot at both the linebacker position and in the state of Louisiana as a whole.

Reese grabs Buckeye offer

After taking what seemed to be a brief hiatus from a former pipeline school for the Buckeyes, Ohio State has their eyes set on another prospect that suits up for Ted Ginn Sr. on Friday's.

That prospect is none other than 2023 three-star linebacker Arvell Reese of Glenville (OH) as the Buckeyes dropped an offer to the Cleveland native after he and teammate Bryce West, who also has an offer from Ohio State, visited on Tuesday.

Reese is 6-foot-3, 212-pounder that has accumulated a rather impressive offer sheet thus far. Aside from his scholarship opportunity from the Buckeyes, Reese also holds offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, USC and more.

The latest in-state target for the Buckeyes comes in as the No. 40 highest graded player at the linebacker position. Reese is also knocking on the door of the Top 10 in Ohio as he is slotted at No. 11 in the state as of now.

Quick Hits