Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
LET’S F*CKING GO!
football is back pic.twitter.com/Fcqmaq3VuS— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 8, 2022
Ohio State will be without 10 players for spring practice
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Practice Report: New Numbers, New Positions
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Will Put More on C.J. Stroud’s Plate in 2022, Jim Knowles Says Ohio State’s Defensive Talent is “Impressive to Me”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Practice Report: Ohio State has new faces, possibilities as spring practice kicks off
Jeremy Birmingham, LettermenRow
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes burst back into action at first spring practice
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Doesn’t matter where he lines up, no one’s going to be able to guard him either way.
Wilson said Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play primarily from the inside, but that he'll play multiple spots.— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) March 8, 2022
He added that they've seen Jayden Ballard improve over the offseason.
Seen and heard at Ohio State spring practice: Piecing together the picture in Jim Knowles ‘safety-driven’ defense (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State Receiver Kamryn Babb is Fully Healthy, Expected to Impact Buckeye Offense in 2022
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Stroud, Quarterbacks Leading Charge for Buckeyes in Spring Practices
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State’s Starting Offensive Line for 2022 Already Coming into Focus, But Depth Remains a Question Mark
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
That’ll Play!
Reading between the lines, it sure sounds like the odds-on favorites to be the starting safeties are Tanner McCalister (slot/nickel), Ronnie Hickman (free/middle) and Kourt Williams (boundary/bandit). #Buckeyes— Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) March 8, 2022
What’s up with Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson and Jack Sawyer: Spring defense questions
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State football spring practice defensive notes: What’s up with Kourt Williams, Cade Stover, JT Tuimoloau?
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Column: “Mentor” Perry Eliano could propel Buckeyes recruiting efforts in secondary
Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land
How did former Ohio State players fare at the 2022 NFL Combine?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
E.J. Liddell earns another first-team All-Big Ten nod
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Malaki Branham named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Justin Ahrens receives Sportsmanship Award
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Happy International Women’s Day!
Happy International Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/NPYOlxNRpu— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) March 9, 2022
Women’s Basketball: Season Not Over for Buckeyes Yet as Momentum Built in Tournament Loss to Indiana
Casey Smith, The Lantern
Chris Holtmann Getting “A Ton of Calls” About Assistant Coaching Vacancy, Says Jake Diebler Will Assume Some of Ryan Pedon’s Responsibilities
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Check out who LGHL’s Connor Lemons Voted For!
2021-22 SB Nation All-Big Ten Basketball Teams @BTpowerhouse @Champaign_Room @insidenu @crimsonquarry @Landgrant33 @OTB_SBNation @TheOnlyColors @MaizenBrew @CornNation @testudotimes @B5Q @TheDailyGopher @BHGP @BSDtweet https://t.co/rWAHRQakUV— Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) March 8, 2022
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite mascot from a team likely headed to the NCAA Tournament?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Olympic Dreams Drive Boykin Beyond Ohio State Wrestling Room
Mick Walker, The Lantern
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Crawford, Fielding Lead the Buckeyes on Day 2 of Zone Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Golf: Wallin Claims First Title at Colleton River Collegiate
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: Preston and Riedell, Senior Class Award Finalists
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different...
THE VILLAIN IS MAKING DEALS!
Meadowlark Media Launching Content Studio With NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner
Alex Weprin, The Hollywood Reporter
Loading comments...