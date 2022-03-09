Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

LET’S F*CKING GO!

football is back pic.twitter.com/Fcqmaq3VuS — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 8, 2022

Ohio State will be without 10 players for spring practice

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Practice Report: New Numbers, New Positions

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Will Put More on C.J. Stroud’s Plate in 2022, Jim Knowles Says Ohio State’s Defensive Talent is “Impressive to Me”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Ohio State has new faces, possibilities as spring practice kicks off

Jeremy Birmingham, LettermenRow

Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes burst back into action at first spring practice

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Doesn’t matter where he lines up, no one’s going to be able to guard him either way.

Wilson said Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play primarily from the inside, but that he'll play multiple spots.



He added that they've seen Jayden Ballard improve over the offseason. — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) March 8, 2022

Seen and heard at Ohio State spring practice: Piecing together the picture in Jim Knowles ‘safety-driven’ defense (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State Receiver Kamryn Babb is Fully Healthy, Expected to Impact Buckeye Offense in 2022

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Stroud, Quarterbacks Leading Charge for Buckeyes in Spring Practices

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State’s Starting Offensive Line for 2022 Already Coming into Focus, But Depth Remains a Question Mark

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

That’ll Play!

Reading between the lines, it sure sounds like the odds-on favorites to be the starting safeties are Tanner McCalister (slot/nickel), Ronnie Hickman (free/middle) and Kourt Williams (boundary/bandit). #Buckeyes — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) March 8, 2022

What’s up with Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson and Jack Sawyer: Spring defense questions

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State football spring practice defensive notes: What’s up with Kourt Williams, Cade Stover, JT Tuimoloau?

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Column: “Mentor” Perry Eliano could propel Buckeyes recruiting efforts in secondary

Bret Favachio, Land-Grant Holy Land

How did former Ohio State players fare at the 2022 NFL Combine?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

E.J. Liddell earns another first-team All-Big Ten nod

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Justin Ahrens receives Sportsmanship Award

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Happy International Women’s Day!

Happy International Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/NPYOlxNRpu — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) March 9, 2022

Women’s Basketball: Season Not Over for Buckeyes Yet as Momentum Built in Tournament Loss to Indiana

Casey Smith, The Lantern

Chris Holtmann Getting “A Ton of Calls” About Assistant Coaching Vacancy, Says Jake Diebler Will Assume Some of Ryan Pedon’s Responsibilities

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Check out who LGHL’s Connor Lemons Voted For!

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite mascot from a team likely headed to the NCAA Tournament?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Olympic Dreams Drive Boykin Beyond Ohio State Wrestling Room

Mick Walker, The Lantern

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Crawford, Fielding Lead the Buckeyes on Day 2 of Zone Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Wallin Claims First Title at Colleton River Collegiate

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Preston and Riedell, Senior Class Award Finalists

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

THE VILLAIN IS MAKING DEALS!

Meadowlark Media Launching Content Studio With NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner

Alex Weprin, The Hollywood Reporter